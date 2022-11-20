(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections is now calling the Lake County Jail his home. Ben Smart is accused of driving behind a woman, and following her to her Beach Park residence in the early morning hours of Saturday. The woman, nor her husband, knew Smart, who appeared intoxicated. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, and learned that the 55-year-old’s license was revoked. He however, reportedly resisted arrest, and spit several times in a deputy’s face. That spit contained blood because Smart had a cut lip. The suspect now faces two counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated battery to a peace officer and more. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and it’s expected that the Illinois DOC will want Smart for violating parole.

