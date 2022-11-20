Read full article on original website
Chris Duncan
2d ago
Demonize the petty thieves and allow the real criminals to continue in the shadows. Only in America…
Karen Piantek
2d ago
Another "firearm" incident. Think about where America's love for guns has gotten us. In past decades there wouldn't have been a gun thrown out the window. And thankfully, in THIS instance they didn't use it on the cops that stopped them. What about next time???
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firearms recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 22 executed four search warrants. Two Milwaukee men, ages 36 and 32 were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants. The police recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, along with a military grade weapon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootout near Marquette, apartment, vehicle hit
MILWAUKEE - People in two vehicles started shooting at each other near Marquette University's campus Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milwaukee police said. According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. A nearby apartment building and parked vehicle were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. No...
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
CBS 58
Third woman to fall unconscious in presence of wanted man dies in hospital
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest woman to fall unconscious in the presence of a wanted man has died. Timothy Olson is still on the loose. Racine police warn Olson is a danger. South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death. A news release was careful not to...
Sal's Pub shooting: Suspect's mom warned him against returning to bar with gun
A man returned to a Menomonee Falls bar early Sunday morning with a rifle and fired it after his mother told him not to go, according to a criminal complaint from Waukesha County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
wlip.com
Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Spitting on Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy
(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections is now calling the Lake County Jail his home. Ben Smart is accused of driving behind a woman, and following her to her Beach Park residence in the early morning hours of Saturday. The woman, nor her husband, knew Smart, who appeared intoxicated. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, and learned that the 55-year-old’s license was revoked. He however, reportedly resisted arrest, and spit several times in a deputy’s face. That spit contained blood because Smart had a cut lip. The suspect now faces two counts of aggravated DUI, aggravated battery to a peace officer and more. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and it’s expected that the Illinois DOC will want Smart for violating parole.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
wearegreenbay.com
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
