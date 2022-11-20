Read full article on original website
Wyandotte Sheriff's Office investigating body found in lake
At 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kan., for a deceased body in the lake. The recovered body was that of an adult Black male. This incident is currently under investigation by the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit. Anyone with additional information...
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
2-hospitalized after I-70 rear-end crash
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Leannitta M. Heller, 36, Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Solomon. The Dodge rear-ended a 2001 Ford Excursion driven...
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
🎥 🦃 Kansas sheriff 'pardons' turkey, won't prosecute
The errant bird made its way into a Douglas County, Kansas, home earlier this month. Video courtesy the Douglas County Sheriff's Office:
New traffic safety enforcement campaign is under way
This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansas. Now through Monday, Nov 27, The Junction City Police Department said that they will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *THANKSGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws...
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
Geary County Booking Photos Nov.23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Keith Rea, Failure to appear, Arrested 11/22. Gage Foreman, Failure to appear,...
Junction City resident advances to the Top Ten in 'The Voice' competition
JUNCTION CITY — Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced to the Top 10 in the competition on "The Voice" on NBC. Monday evening, he sang Tasha Cobb's "Break Every Chain" during the live round. The competition continues through mid-December.
Puttin' on the Glitz is scheduled in Junction City
Dec. 10 will be the date for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation's Puttin' on the Glitz fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. Cost to attend will be $110 per seat or $800 per table. Activities will range from a prime rib buffet, pasta bar and salad station, to DJ Jonathon...
Geary County Emergency Management puts burning ban in effect
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that outdoor burning will not be allowed in the county on Wednesday due to the wind in the forecast.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Learned About Fresh Start
Karren Kilpatrick was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Celebration of Optimist gathering on November 23. She is a graduate of Junction City High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Washburn University in Topeka. Karren served four years in the United States Army in communication.
Junction City resident is honored for military service
Todd Godfrey, Junction City, received a Quilt of Valor during a presentation Monday. Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Division, said it was awarded for Godfrey's service in the Army. "He served a couple of years in the Army, and during this time in the military he helped support Hurricane Hugo ( recovery efforts ) and out of Hunter Army Airfield he helped support Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Soldiers help put up downtown holiday decorations in Junction City
Holiday lights were put up in downtown Junction City this week with the help of a group of Fort Riley Soldiers, said Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division. The Soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. "Volunteered and they helped me to take down all the Veterans banners and then they turned around and helped to hang up all the greenery that goes around the light poles downtown."
K-State stays in Big 12 title game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
House of Ruth thanks supporters of winter coat drive
House of Ruth's 2nd Annual 2022 Winter Coat Drive for Kids is complete. They would like to thank the people of Junction City, all of The JC Community Partners, The New Church of The Living God, Normandy Chapel, the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City, the Bramlage Foundation, Burkes Department Store, The McKinney -Vintos Coordinator of USD 475, the Geary County Community Health Worker Team, the Seniors from the Geary County 4H Senior Center Yoga classes, the Junction City Juneteenth Committee, Mr. Times for his live podcast; and the local USD 475 elementary schools for allowing us to provide winter coats to their schools.
K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for a second award this week, as the Round Rock, Texas native is one of 16 players still in the running for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It is the third-straight season that...
K-State Discusses Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Weekly Press Conference
Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 15 Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
