Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) at Indiana (4-7, 2-6), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (Big Ten Network) Series record: Purdue leads, 75-42-6. Adding an “I” or a “P” to the chain attached to the Old Oaken Bucket has provided motivation for virtually every player or coach associated with these programs since the trophy was first handed out in 1925. But this year's rivalry could include higher stakes. An Iowa loss to Nebraska on Friday means Purdue can clinch its first Big Ten West Division title and a date in the conference title game with a win. Strangely, the Boilers, who once took pride in being dubbed “Spoilers," find themselves facing a Hoosiers squad that hopes end this season by thriving in the same role while reclaiming a second straight trophy game victory.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO