Remembering 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's life in pictures

Jason David Frank at the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on June 30, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Actor and MMA fighter Jason David Frank has died at 49 , a representative confirmed to Insider.

Frank played Tommy Oliver in the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series.

Take a look at the late actor's life in pictures.

In March, Frank shared an autographed photo of himself on Instagram signed "Green Ranger" from 1993. The on-set photo was part of a giveaway promoting his new film "Legend of the White Dragon."

The cast of "The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" in June 1995, including Jason David Frank (far left). MIKE NELSON/Getty Images

Jason David Frank attends a movie premiere on June 24, 1995. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Jason David Frank attends Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo on April 26, 2013. Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic

Sam Sprague (left) and Jason David Frank (right) attend the Wizard World Austin Comic Con at the Austin Convention Center on November 22, 2013. Rick Kern/Getty Images

Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank, and David Yost at the premiere of "Power Rangers" on March 22, 2017. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jason David Frank at Fan Expo Canada on August 30, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Che Rosales/Getty Images

Jason David Frank attends Comic Con Liverpool on March 8, 2020, in Liverpool, England. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

In June 1995, the stars of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" posed and dressed in character at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.Two days later, Frank attended the premiere of the film in Westwood, California.Frank was reunited with his Green Ranger helmet at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo in 2013.The actor also showed off his mixed martial arts skills at the Wizard World Comic Con in Austin, incorporating some fire into his performance.Frank was reunited with his "Power Rangers" costars Austin St. John, Walter Jones, and David Yost at the premiere of the franchise's 2017 film.Frank spent time play-fighting with attendees at Fan Expo Canada in 2018.Frank was still attending comic conventions in 2020, always ready with a power stance.In a Father's Day post in June 2020, Frank shared a childhood photo that showed him on the back of his father's motorcycle.