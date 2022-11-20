Remembering 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's life in pictures
By Gabi Stevenson,Pauline Villegas
Insider
3 days ago
Actor and MMA fighter Jason David Frank has died at 49 , a representative confirmed to Insider.
Frank played Tommy Oliver in the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series.
Take a look at the late actor's life in pictures.
In March, Frank shared an autographed photo of himself on Instagram signed "Green Ranger" from 1993. The on-set photo was part of a giveaway promoting his new film "Legend of the White Dragon." In June 1995, the stars of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" posed and dressed in character at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Two days later, Frank attended the premiere of the film in Westwood, California. Frank was reunited with his Green Ranger helmet at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo in 2013. The actor also showed off his mixed martial arts skills at the Wizard World Comic Con in Austin, incorporating some fire into his performance. Frank was reunited with his "Power Rangers" costars Austin St. John, Walter Jones, and David Yost at the premiere of the franchise's 2017 film. Frank spent time play-fighting with attendees at Fan Expo Canada in 2018. Frank was still attending comic conventions in 2020, always ready with a power stance. In a Father's Day post in June 2020, Frank shared a childhood photo that showed him on the back of his father's motorcycle. Read the original article on Insider
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
Jason David Frank's autopsy has been completed, and the beloved Power Ranger actor's body is ready for release, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Monday, two days after his shocking passing at age 49.A detailed report including his cause of death will come at a later date.RadarOnline.com discovered Frank's body was taken to Fort Bend County after multiple news outlets revealed he died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ his death was the result of suicide. The late star, known to many as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver...
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49.
The actor’s rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”
A cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicate it was suicide.
Power Rangers’ Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star...
