Single Mother Crushed At Peabody Car Wash Needs Help Getting Back On Her Feet

A single mother who was hit by a car while at a car wash on the North Shore last month needs financial support as she recovers, her family said.

Karena Fiore was hit by a pick-up truck and pinned between two cars while at Turnpike Car Wash on Route 1 in Peabody on Oct. 27, according to a GoFundMe organized on her behalf.

Fiore was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious lower-body injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice . The incident shut down Route 1 as a result and caused residual delays, MassDOT and Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

Ashley Hernandez, who organized the GoFundMe, said Fiore is her fiancé's aunt. While Fiore has already undergone surgery, she still has a long road ahead of her.

"Karena will need multiple operations and extensive rehab over the next few months, and the last thing we want Karena to worry about is her medical bills," Hernandez said. "Karena is also a single mother to her 17-year-old daughter Haleigh and all proceeds raised from this GoFundMe will go directly to Karena's medical bills to lessen the worry for the both of them."

The campaign is looking to raise $100,000 for Fiore. People can donate by clicking here .