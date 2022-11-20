ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Single Mother Crushed At Peabody Car Wash Needs Help Getting Back On Her Feet

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A single mother who was hit by a car while at a car wash on the North Shore last month needs financial support as she recovers, her family said.

Karena Fiore was hit by a pick-up truck and pinned between two cars while at Turnpike Car Wash on Route 1 in Peabody on Oct. 27, according to a GoFundMe organized on her behalf.

Fiore was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious lower-body injuries, as previously reported by Daily Voice . The incident shut down Route 1 as a result and caused residual delays, MassDOT and Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

Ashley Hernandez, who organized the GoFundMe, said Fiore is her fiancé's aunt. While Fiore has already undergone surgery, she still has a long road ahead of her.

"Karena will need multiple operations and extensive rehab over the next few months, and the last thing we want Karena to worry about is her medical bills," Hernandez said. "Karena is also a single mother to her 17-year-old daughter Haleigh and all proceeds raised from this GoFundMe will go directly to Karena's medical bills to lessen the worry for the both of them."

The campaign is looking to raise $100,000 for Fiore. People can donate by clicking here .

Comments / 9

BegoniaKiller
2d ago

We’re neither of these drivers insured? Auto or health? The at-fault driver’s insurance would be paying for this, and if they didn’t have insurance, the injured party’s insurance is paying. Massachusetts requires that your auto insurance has a rider for uninsured coverage. What is happening here?

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
HINGHAM, MA
TheDailyBeast

One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store

A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

NJ Man Dead, 16 Hurt In Massachusetts Apple Store Crash

A 65-year-old man from New Jersey was killed and 16 were injured when a car crashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.Kevin Bradley was among multiple people pinned against walls and shaken up in the Hingham incident around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Plymouth County Di…
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around...
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Mental Health professionals assist police and fire to rescue man from Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and AMR responded to the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge Monday for a report of a man in the river. The first units arrived at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in the water and walking around the area of the dam, toward the island. The man reached the island at the same time rescue crews were arriving in boats that had been launched from the boat ramp near Delta Dental Stadium.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
410K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy