ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Witnesses describe chaos, panic at Raleigh Christmas Parade as girl dancer dies after she’s run over by pickup truck

By Kathryn Hubbard, Hayley Fixler, Chloe Rafferty
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxQX9_0jHvoyd200

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —  What should have been a celebration to bring in the holiday season turned into a tragedy in Raleigh Saturday.

A young girl, dancing in this year’s Christmas parade, was hit by a float. The girl later died, police said.

The marching bands, floats, and performances are all staples of Raleigh’s annual Christmas parade.

Girl dies after being hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade, police say

More than 65,000 people lined the streets of downtown Saturday morning, for the 78 th annual celebration.

Until it became a moment of chaos.

“The truck was blowing its horn. We didn’t know if we were supposed to move, because we knew the truck was supposed to be behind us, but it kept on getting closer,” explained Megan Barghout, a member of CC & Co. Dance Complex. “We all got pushed out of the way and it just kept going down the hill.”

Barghout was dancing in front of her dance studio’s float, right near the corner of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue.

She told CBS 17 that one of her fellow dancers was run over.

Girl dies after being hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade, police say

“I was kinda scared. I’m still kinda shaking,” Barghout said.

It happened quickly.

CBS 17 photojournalist Al Currie was recording video of the parade when he witnessed the terrifying moments.

“The driver had his windows down when he was coming past me. He was honking,” Currie explained. “He was yelling and saying he couldn’t stop. Everyone was yelling to stop, stop, stop over and over again.”

It took several Raleigh police officers, parade staff, and people from the crowd to stop the truck.  Some even went in front of the out-of-control vehicle.

But it was too late for the young dancer.

Girl dies after being hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade, police say

“I believe she went up under one of the tires,” said Currie.

She was taken away in an ambulance after first responders rushed to help her on the scene.

As other dancers waited to hear about the extent of her injuries, they leaned on each other in tears, and hugged their parents for comfort.

Parents of dancers with the troupe told CBS 17 they were terrified.

“Oh, I’m crying. I was so worried. I’m so very, very sad,” said Marilee Johnson, Barghout’s mother.

The parade was canceled about an hour after it started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcoX5_0jHvoyd200
Landen C. Glass (Raleigh Police Department)

Raleigh police are still investigating why the driver, identified as 20-year-old Landen C. Glass of Goode, Virginia, could not stop.

Officers said he was interviewed and cooperated with detectives.

Glass was charged with:

  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Improper equipment
  • Unsafe movement
  • Carrying a firearm in a parade
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash with Food Lion truck claims life

An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy