WSFA
I-85 SB in Shorter reopens after crashes
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after two separate crashes Wednesday morning. ALEA says the first crash happened just past exit 22 in Shorter and involved a single commercial vehicle. Shortly after the first crash, a separate two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred.
WSFA
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson for a fire that significantly damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel. According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Darryl Lamar Jackson, 30, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the former Country Inn & Suites...
WSFA
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
WSFA
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homeless man is facing an arson charge following a fire outside a Montgomery business late last week. The fire was in a trash can outside in front of Deja Vu Billiards on N. Burbank Drive, according to the affidavit. Fire crews and the State Bureau of Investigation responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday. They said there was “moderate to heavy smoke and soot damage to the brick columns, awning, and upper portions of the store front.”
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
WTVM
Lee County officials warning public of jury scam
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
Afternoon shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Montgomery Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Villas Lane on a report of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had sustained...
WSFA
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting and say a juvenile suspect is now in custody. According to police, Nathan Miller, 20, died on the scene Monday afternoon in the area of Villas Lane. WSFA 12 News found the scene at an...
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to mobile home fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on County Road 5516 on Nov. 20. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 20 for a residential mobile home fire at the Swindall’s Mobile Home Park at 222 Count Road 5516. Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the call, according to the release.
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
WSFA
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened around the same time Monday afternoon but in different areas. One of those shootings was fatal. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the deadly shooting happened in the 5700 block of Villas Lane around 4:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News found...
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges
UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
