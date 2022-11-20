MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homeless man is facing an arson charge following a fire outside a Montgomery business late last week. The fire was in a trash can outside in front of Deja Vu Billiards on N. Burbank Drive, according to the affidavit. Fire crews and the State Bureau of Investigation responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday. They said there was “moderate to heavy smoke and soot damage to the brick columns, awning, and upper portions of the store front.”

