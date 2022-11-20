ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man gets 8 years for stabbing Lower East Side laundromat worker: Manhattan DA

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mx3C_0jHvoPvj00

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for stabbing a Lower East Side laundromat worker, officials said.

Dwight Williams, now 59, complained that his clothes weren’t drying correctly at the Delancy Street laundromat in July of 2021, officials said. The victim told Williams to add more quarters to the machine. Williams responded with racist and xenophobic comments and told the victim he had a knife.

“F-ck you, Chinese. Chinese dog. Chinese pig,” Williams said, according to authorities “Get out of America.”

The worker was able to push Williams from the laundromat, but Williams was able to get the worker outside, where he stabbed the victim in the torso, officials said. The stabbing left the worker with a broken rib.

Williams was convicted of attempted assaulted in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

“Dwight Williams attacked a fellow New Yorker who was doing his job. We want everyone to feel at home in this borough and we will hold accountable anyone who carries out disturbing attacks like this one,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Nobody should ever feel unsafe in their place of work, and we will continue to be laser-focused on these incidents. My thoughts are with the victim as he continues to heal.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in NYC gay bar attacks, police say

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accused of throwing a brick at the window of a gay bar in New York City has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Police arrested Sean Kuilan, 34, on charges of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He was hit with three counts of each […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy