As HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series rounds out its cast and moves into production, the series is now down one leader. WarnerMedia confirms that series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down from her role as co-showrunner on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Ademu-John will remain attached to the series as an executive producer, while Alison Schapker will now serve as the sole showrunner on the production. Schapker also serves an executive producer, along with Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode of the series. According to Renck’s Instagram, filming on “Dune: The Sisterhood” began in Budapest on Tuesday. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts,...

19 MINUTES AGO