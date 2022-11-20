Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game
An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
Chiefs Fans Take Over SoFi Stadium Against Chargers
Chiefs fans have packed SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
This might be why Chiefs’ Orlando Brown says ‘Easy Money University’ during intros
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KIVI-TV
'I am thrilled out of my mind:' Henry Winkler meets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to super fans, and he got to meet one of them on the field Sunday night before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. Before kickoff, Mahomes walked over to the sidelines to meet Henry Winkler...
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
TMZ.com
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Claims He Broke TV During 'SNF' Game, Followers Call BS
9:34 AM PT -- Internet sleuths are callin' BS on Hardman's story ... claiming the wideout may have used an app to trick his followers into believing he actually broke his flat-screen. The image Hardman tweeted looks a whole lot like a YouTube video that you can put on your...
Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City
“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic.
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
Yardbarker
Lights Out: Chiefs Deliver Knockout Blow To Bolts
Another Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers matchup delivered yet another instant classic. Once again, it was the team wearing red and gold that emerged victorious in thrilling fashion. There were some stellar offensive plays from each side. At the same time, there were some notable stops by each team’s defense. The Chiefs offense made the difference, once again, though. This time around, Kansas City downs Los Angeles by a score of 30-27. Even with the past success, bothPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are playing at career-best levels currently. That is where we will place most of our focus in the FPC Chiefs Week 11 reaction article, as a result. Kansas City entered the game, and interestingly also left the game, with costly injuries to the skill positions. That allowed some players an opportunity to step up. Accordingly, a handful of players did, gaining crucial confidence in the second half of the 2022 season. Because of the Kansas City quarterback, tight end and skill player depth, the Chiefs are again one of the league’s most challenging teams to contain.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
This potential Lakers trade target is no longer available
While the Los Angeles Lakers overall record is not great, there has been some momentum with the team in the last few weeks. If things continue to go the right direction, the front office may more seriously consider making a trade that improves the team. A Russell Westbrook trade seems...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0