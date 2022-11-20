ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game

An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size

Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Lights Out: Chiefs Deliver Knockout Blow To Bolts

Another Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers matchup delivered yet another instant classic. Once again, it was the team wearing red and gold that emerged victorious in thrilling fashion. There were some stellar offensive plays from each side. At the same time, there were some notable stops by each team’s defense. The Chiefs offense made the difference, once again, though. This time around, Kansas City downs Los Angeles by a score of 30-27. Even with the past success, bothPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are playing at career-best levels currently. That is where we will place most of our focus in the FPC Chiefs Week 11 reaction article, as a result. Kansas City entered the game, and interestingly also left the game, with costly injuries to the skill positions. That allowed some players an opportunity to step up. Accordingly, a handful of players did, gaining crucial confidence in the second half of the 2022 season. Because of the Kansas City quarterback, tight end and skill player depth, the Chiefs are again one of the league’s most challenging teams to contain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco

Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
