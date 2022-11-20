Another Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers matchup delivered yet another instant classic. Once again, it was the team wearing red and gold that emerged victorious in thrilling fashion. There were some stellar offensive plays from each side. At the same time, there were some notable stops by each team’s defense. The Chiefs offense made the difference, once again, though. This time around, Kansas City downs Los Angeles by a score of 30-27. Even with the past success, bothPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are playing at career-best levels currently. That is where we will place most of our focus in the FPC Chiefs Week 11 reaction article, as a result. Kansas City entered the game, and interestingly also left the game, with costly injuries to the skill positions. That allowed some players an opportunity to step up. Accordingly, a handful of players did, gaining crucial confidence in the second half of the 2022 season. Because of the Kansas City quarterback, tight end and skill player depth, the Chiefs are again one of the league’s most challenging teams to contain.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO