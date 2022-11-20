Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State
North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
Hough honors former player, shooting victim Devin Chandler in playoff win
Cornelius, N.C. — The Hough High School football program was struck with devastating news ahead of its third round tilt with East Forsyth: Devin Chandler, a former Husky, was one of three football players killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia last week. Chandler played his senior...
NCCU's Oliver voted MEAC football coach of the year
Norfolk, Va. — North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Oliver has led the Eagles to their first...
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
Record Thanksgiving gas prices this year, but more Americans traveling
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — People driving for Thanksgiving should expect the highest Thanksgiving Day gas prices ever. According to GasBuddy, gas is nearly 30 cents higher than it was last year, although prices have dropped in recent months over concern about the economy. The price isn't stopping drivers, though, with 20% more Americans planning to hit the road this year.
Thanksgiving travel kicks off: What to know before you leave home
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The demand for travel is high. Anyone catching a flight for the Thanksgiving holiday is advised to prepare for packed terminals, long TSA lines and possible disruptions. The number of Americans expected to travel by air is up nearly 8% over last year. The busiest days...
Thanksgiving comes early for Fort Bragg soldiers and their families
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Thanksgiving is coming a couple of days early for soldiers at Fort Bragg. A Thanksgiving meal was served Tuesday at all nine dining facilities on Post – to soldiers and their families. Even WRAL's Gilbert Baez recalled being a lieutenant, putting on his dress...
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
Newly-released 911 calls from Raleigh Christmas Parade provide firsthand insight from the tragic day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Audio from 911 calls from the Raleigh Christmas Parade were released on Wednesday, providing firsthand insight into the moments surrounding the tragic death on Nov. 19 that took the life of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Several witnesses called 911 with reports of an out of control truck.
Durham first responders not meeting goals for quickly reaching people during emergencies
DURHAM, N.C. — First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. It was a topic for discussion at Durham's city council meeting on Tuesday: Both firefighters and police officers are struggling to meet their target goal for expediency.
RDU advises passengers to follow guidelines, prepare for busiest week on record
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) expects an estimated 332,950 passengers to pass through the airport on their way to see family and friends during Thanksgiving week. “We always enjoy the opportunity at RDU to connect our guests with their loved ones over the holidays,” said Michael Landguth,...
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Four people were injured, including an infant, in a Wednesday crash along North Carolina Highway 42. It happened along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road. Authorities said three cars were involved. Officials on the scene told WRAL News that three dogs were also involved. Two...
The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has been on the rise. What's behind the increase?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has significantly increased over the last five years, an analysis of incident reports filed with the city’s police department shows. This year, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, car thefts in the city are up nearly...
