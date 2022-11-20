ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
RALEIGH, NC
Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State

North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NCCU's Oliver voted MEAC football coach of the year

Norfolk, Va. — North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Oliver has led the Eagles to their first...
DURHAM, NC
Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
RALEIGH, NC
Record Thanksgiving gas prices this year, but more Americans traveling

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — People driving for Thanksgiving should expect the highest Thanksgiving Day gas prices ever. According to GasBuddy, gas is nearly 30 cents higher than it was last year, although prices have dropped in recent months over concern about the economy. The price isn't stopping drivers, though, with 20% more Americans planning to hit the road this year.
RALEIGH, NC
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations

RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
