Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern
A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Carolina Panthers make change at starting quarterback
The Carolina Panthers are making yet another change at the quarterback position. The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Sam Darnold will start for them at quarterback on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Darnold will be the third quarterback to start this year for Carolina. Baker Mayfield began...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 37-30 win vs. the Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Being flexed out of Sunday Night Football was no problem for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, both of which looked a lot better in this week’s 37-30 win against the Steelers than in Week 1. Burrow didn’t repeat his four interception game from the season opener,...
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11
Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
Skip Bayless: NFL Teams Should "Beg" 1 Person To Coach Their Team
Deion Sanders frequently comes up as a candidate for college football coaching jobs, but Skip Bayless believes the Jackson State head coach would excel in the NFL. During Wednesday's Undisputed, Bayless said he would "beg" Sanders to take the job if he owned an NFL team. "He is the realest...
WATCH: Saints’ players clearly miss Drew Brees
The New Orleans Saints arent sure woh their future quarterback is, but they do know who their mom beloved QB ever is. That title belongs to Drew Brees. Brees was in the building to support the Saints this past weekend against the Rams. Luckily, he got to see his former take care of business against Los Angeles.
