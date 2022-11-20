Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
ksal.com
Arrest Made after Child Scratched with Knife
A Salina man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after a concerned neighbor contacted authorities. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street on Monday after the witness heard loud banging and screaming next door. Police arrested 29-year-old Quincy Williams after interviewing his 42-year-old fiance’ and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
ksal.com
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
KWCH.com
1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
📷: Riley County Police Department Arrest Report
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARINA MARROQUIN, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction; Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag; Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08 >; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $4,000.
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
Toy Run brings back bikes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
KAKE TV
One dead in head-on crash with a semi late Saturday night
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died after crashing head-on into a semi-truck late Saturday night just outside Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. when 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale was heading west on I70 in her Chevrolet Colorado. As a semi-truck was approaching heading east, Suluvale's truck crossed the median and ran into the semi head-on.
Newton woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Judith L. Stark, 77, Newton, was westbound in the right turn lane on U.S. 50 at Ridge Road. The driver made a left...
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
