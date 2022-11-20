ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Arrest Made after Child Scratched with Knife

A Salina man is in jail on domestic abuse charges after a concerned neighbor contacted authorities. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street on Monday after the witness heard loud banging and screaming next door. Police arrested 29-year-old Quincy Williams after interviewing his 42-year-old fiance’ and the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina to Install Multiple Cameras

Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Police Department Arrest Report

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARINA MARROQUIN, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction; Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag; Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08 >; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $4,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Hutch Post

30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Toy Run brings back bikes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

One dead in head-on crash with a semi late Saturday night

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died after crashing head-on into a semi-truck late Saturday night just outside Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. when 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale was heading west on I70 in her Chevrolet Colorado. As a semi-truck was approaching heading east, Suluvale's truck crossed the median and ran into the semi head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Newton woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Judith L. Stark, 77, Newton, was westbound in the right turn lane on U.S. 50 at Ridge Road. The driver made a left...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday

Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy