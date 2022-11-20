Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Friday night is all about holiday lights in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 30th Annual Parade of Lights down Phillips Avenue, in Sioux Falls, begins at 7:30 Friday evening. Before that, the 45-foot Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion will have its lighting ceremony. Along with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa, Mayor Paul TenHaken will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
kelo.com
Carter’s infant pajamas being recalled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 50,000 Carter’s infant one-piece fleece, footed pajamas have been recalled. The pajamas, yellow with a heart design and pink animal, were sold in children’s sizes 12, 18, and 24 months. Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. No injuries have been reported. Pajamas were sold at carters.com, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. Find more information at https://www.cartersrecall.com/.
Shopping small in small town South Dakota
Small shops in small towns count upon customers willing to stray from the beaten path for a holiday getaway of shopping and sipping.
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023. Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
siouxfalls.business
Furniture Mart opens major retail expansion at headquarters
The Sioux Falls Furniture Mart USA headquarters has doubled in size, opening new retail locations for Ashley HomeStore and Furniture Mart this week. The 300,000-square-foot addition began in 2021 at 140 E. Hinks Lane — along 60th Street North east of Minnesota Avenue — and included 200,000 square feet of additional warehouse space.
dakotanewsnow.com
Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Learning to live with data breaches and loss of personal information is something many have had to do. But it’s still a frustrating and concerning experience when it does happen. Now many in the Sioux Falls area are the next to receive notices that their information could be stolen.
kelo.com
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
