ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

AOC tells GOP to 'connect the dots' between 'an anti-LGBT+ campaign' and the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

By Taylor Ardrey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBY0Q_0jHvnGCD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dyQn_0jHvnGCD00
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Facebook's Libra.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

  • AOC called out the GOP and told them to "connect the dots" following the Colorado Springs shooting.
  • "Now after an anti-LGBT+ campaign, Colorado Springs," AOC tweeted Sunday.
  • A gunman entered a gay nightclub and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the Republican Party, telling them to "connect the dots" following the deadly shooting in Colorado over the weekend.

"After Trump elevated anti-immigrant & anti-Latino rhetoric, we had the deadliest anti-Latino shooting in modern history," AOC said in a tweet on Sunday. "After anti-Asian hate w/COVID, Atlanta. "Tree of life. Emanuel AME. Buffalo."

"And now after an anti-LGBT+ campaign, Colorado Springs," AOC continued.

A mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, on Saturday night left at least five people dead and more than two dozen injured. The gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old man who "used a long rifle during the shooting," police said Sunday.

AOC criticized Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's response to the mass shooting.

Boebert, who is pro-gun rights and has notably pushed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and legislation , tweeted on Sunday:   "The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers."

"This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly," she added.

AOC responded, "You don't get to 'thoughts and prayers' your way out of this. Look inward and change."

President Joe Biden denounced "horrific hate violence" in a statement released Sunday.

"We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate," the statement said.

Biden also called for more to be done to rid of the gun violence in the country, adding that "we need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 332

Robert McLoone
2d ago

she thinks she is smarter than everyone else yet she jumps to conclusions before the facts are in and even afterwards but still often gets it wrong.

Reply(52)
140
Robert Short
2d ago

And what does this genius have to say about the daily killings in all those Dem run cities, Philly, NYC, Baltimore, Chicago to name a couple. See no politican cares about the daily shootings only the ones where they can get a headline.

Reply(37)
113
Marvin Frazier
2d ago

AOC is a power hungry witch waiting to wield the power of Pelosi. Thanks Dems for re-electing her. When pointing fingers, make sure you point 3 back at yourself. You are as guilty as anyone else!!!

Reply(3)
88
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'

Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Elizabeth Warren sounds the alarm on GOP plot to "blow up the economy" to help Trump win in 2024

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday said congressional Democrats should use the upcoming lame-duck session to eliminate the U.S. debt ceiling for good, warning that leaving the borrowing limit intact gives Republicans an opening to hold the economy hostage.
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

Chasten Buttigieg, Others Slam Lauren Boebert’s Massacre Statement

U.S. House of Representatives member Lauren Boebert is under fire after commenting on the Colorado Springs mass shooting at Club Q. News broke Sunday morning that five people were killed and at least 18 injured by a shooter the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The suspect, who was subdued by two patrons and subsequently taken into custody by police, has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He allegedly walked into the venue and began firing immediately, carrying two firearms, one of which was a long-gun.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
RadarOnline

Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots

The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

740K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy