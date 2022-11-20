ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

South Carolina, Stanford coaches use matchup to back Brittney Griner

By M.A. Voepel
ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMO7d_0jHvnEQl00

STANFORD, Calif. -- South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer wore long-sleeved shirts honoring Brittney Griner as part of a series of efforts to support the detained WNBA star during their teams' No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup Sunday at Maples Pavilion.

The coaches got together on court before the game for a moment of silence for Griner, who is imprisoned in Russia after being convicted in August of drug charges. The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested in February in Moscow and is spending her 276th day in confinement as of Sunday.

Stanford also set up a letter-writing station in the Maples concourse Sunday to send cards to Griner.

The back of the T-shirts, which were designed by Playa Society and are expected to be available for sale later this month, have a message to Griner that reads: "Dear BG: We love you and are fighting for you. Millions of us are uplifting your name every chance we get, and we won't stop until you are home. We hope our love and support reaches you and ultimately sets you free."

A portion of the profits from the sale of the shirts will go to the Bring Our Families Home Campaign and the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, both of which advocate for the rights of Americans detained in other countries.

South Carolina won Sunday's game 76-71 in overtime.

Griner won gold medals as part of the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team in 2016 and 2021, the latter when Staley coached the Americans. Staley played for VanDerveer when the Americans won the 1996 gold medal.

VanDerveer spoke before the game about some of her memories of Griner when she was at Baylor . Griner's Bears squad finished a 40-0 NCAA title season in 2011-12 with a championship-game victory over Stanford.

"We want her to come home, and we miss her," VanDerveer said.

Comments / 2

Don’tTreadOnMe
2d ago

Why? She knowingly broke the law in a foreign country and is now subject to those laws and punishments. Would they wear a sweatshirt with my name and image if the EXACT same thing happened to me?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Spun

Video: Chris Webber Moment In Stanford-South Carolina Finish

Chris Webber, you have company. We had an unfortunate timeout moment at the end of Sunday afternoon's South Carolina vs. Stanford women's college basketball game. Stanford, trailing by two, called a timeout after a missed free throw attempt. But the Cardinal didn't have any timeouts remaining in the game. That's...
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stanford's Crushing Mistake

The Cardinal fell to South Carolina in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 women's college basketball teams on Sunday afternoon. Stanford had a chance to tie things up late, but one of the Cardinal's players pulled a Chris Webber, calling a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.
STANFORD, CA
WIS-TV

USC women’s basketball defeats Stanford in overtime thriller

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The no. 1 ranked USC women’s basketball team emerged victorious Sunday. The Gamecocks took on the no. 2 Stanford Cardinal in a game that came down to the wire. The final score was 76 - 71, with the Gamecocks pulling ahead in overtime to score...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games

South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee announces QB's injury suffered against South Carolina

Hendon Hooker’s college career is officially over. Tennessee has announced that the Volunteers quarterback tore his ACL in Saturday’s game at South Carolina. Hooker left Saturday’s game in Columbia during the third quarter. ESPN cameras showed that the Tennessee star QB was in immense pain. Sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed during the game that Hooker had been ruled out of a possible return due to a knee injury.
KNOXVILLE, TN
B93

Fight at Moneybagg Yo Show Breaks Out In Front Row – Watch

While Moneybagg Yo was performing at a recent show, a fight broke out in the front row and the Memphis rapper kept going with his performance. On Friday (Nov. 18), Moneybagg Yo was among the performers headlining the Fall of Fire Fest event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. While he was performing his rap ballad "Wockesha," a vicious fight erupted in the front row between several women. The "See Wat I'm Sayin'" rapper appeared unaware of the altercation in the crowd and kept on performing.
COLUMBIA, SC
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
ESPN

ESPN

968
Followers
387
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy