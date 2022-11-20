ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WWE Main Event results: JD McDonagh debuts, Asuka in action

By James Cox
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3618tr_0jHvnBma00

Asuka took on Kiana James while McDonagh battled Cedric Alexander.

This past week's WWE Main Event was taped at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, before Monday’s Raw.

Asuka defeated Kiana James (4:16)

There was nothing much to this one as it was kind of odd to see Asuka on Main Event when she’s at the top of the card in the women’s division. But, the match was fine.

As she made her way to the ring, they aired a James inset promo from earlier in the day. She is still talking up her feud with Dana Brooke from the last few weeks and said that people needed to now "invest" in her.

This was Asuka's third-ever Main Event appearance and second singles outing, but with the win, here she remains undefeated on this show.

The crowd were more into this type of match than usual, but that makes sense given that its Asuka this early into their Monday night viewing. She gave James a fair amount and let her get a couple of covers in before she finished it off.

James used a couple of scoop slams before slapping on a chin lock. Asuka eventually fired up with strikes and kicks and after she avoided a bulldog, James took a kick to the head for the defeat.

Credit to Asuka as she sold the win as though she had been in a battle and carried it off like the professional that she is, but I’m not sure we’ll be seeing her again on Main Event any time soon.

Cedric Alexander defeated JD McDonagh (8:15)

This was a very strong match by Main Event standards with both men putting in a really good showing with a nice storyline to boot.

It was in June when they announced that Jordan Devlin's name would be changing as he appeared in a vignette on NXT 2.0 promoting his arrival. But under any moniker, this marked his first taste of main roster WWE television and thus, it was quite the boon for him to get such a fantastic opponent.

The story of this one was McDonagh working over Alexander’s left wrist and arm so that he wasn’t able to operate in quite the same way. Alexander continued to sell his arm in differing ways as the match continued with it actually stopping him from using the Neutralizer after the commercial break.

McDonagh used a moonsault off the second rope onto Alexander on the outside, even managing to land most of it on his left arm. What was clear here was just how much like one of his trainers he is in his gait and mannerisms. Those not watching carefully could have mistaken the moonsault for Finn Balor.

They built to a 50/50 finish with both trading strikes in the middle of the ring until Alexander was able to use an enzuigiri to set up for the Michinoku Driver for the win.

Final Thoughts:

Main Event continues to be a playground for new talent, making the show infinitely more interesting than it used to be. This week really cemented the fact that Cedric Alexander is an excellent wrestler, but also showed that JD McDonagh can more than hang with him and thus, a main roster spot would suit him just fine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon

Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
CHARLESTON, WV
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'

There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
tjrwrestling.net

Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
MIAMI, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers

Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans

With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'

Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlingrumors.net

Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change

There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com

Looking At Charlotte Flair's Extended WWE Absence And Rumored Return Date

On May 8, 2022, Charlotte Flair defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey ultimately forced Flair to utter the match-ending words after bending Flair's arm through a chair, dethroning "The Queen." WWE later revealed that Flair sustained a "fracture of the radius" during the match, which would keep her out of in-ring action and off television indefinitely.
sporf.com

WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match

Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya

Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
PWMania

WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)

The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out

It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
The Ringer

Head of the Table: The Inside Story on How Roman Reigns Forced the Wrestling World to Acknowledge Him

For days, the conversation raged continuously on the wrestling internet; two professional athletes and their proxies in a fierce debate over which of them is the best in the world. Kenny Omega, longtime king of the smaller circuits, wasn’t prepared to relinquish his crown. Will Ospreay, the spectacular highspot artist of Japan’s top promotion, was quick to point out his recent rave reviews in the pages of Dave Meltzer’s seminal Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the hardcore fans’ bible.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
88
Followers
752
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy