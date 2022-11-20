ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio leads Boston University over New Hampshire 64-57

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
Nevin Zink, Walter Whyte and Fletcher Tynen all scored 14 points and Boston University beat New Hampshire 64-57 on Sunday.

Zink and Whyte both grabbed eight rebounds for the Terriers (4-1).

Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (2-2). Jaxson Baker scored 12, while Matt Herasme pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Boston University takes on Southeast Missouri State while New Hampshire visits George Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

