ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY police on alert after mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club

By Jake Offenhartz
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMKpH_0jHvmDef00
Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

New York police are stepping up surveillance within LGBTQ communities following a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Saturday night.

At a briefing on Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said state police and the NYPD were monitoring social media sites for potential threats, as well as conducting outreach to LGBTQ organizations. Officials on Long Island said they planned to increase patrols as well.

"New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and we will continue to stand with the community so that every New Yorker can live with the dignity and equality they deserve,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration will continue our efforts to prevent hate crimes and speak out against hatred and bigotry."

The shooting at Club Q left five people dead and 25 others injured, police said. The alleged attacker, a 22-year-old with a long rifle, was subdued by at least two nightclub patrons, according to reports .

Also on Saturday night, an individual was seen on video throwing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen. The attack was the fourth time in a week that a person had thrown a brick at the storefront, the owner, David DeParolesa, told the New York Post .

Inquiries to the NYPD were not immediately returned.

A spokesperson for Hochul said the state’s counterterrorism unit was in touch with several entities, but could not elaborate further on the enhanced surveillance effort. The measures are a precaution, and there is no known threat in New York at this time.

The shooting came hours before the LGBTQ community prepared to observe Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday, an annual event held in honor of those killed by anti-transgender violence. The club that the shooter targeted was set to hold a brunch marking the observance.

Both city and state landmarks will be lit in blue, pink, and white in recognition of Trans Day of Awareness on Sunday. Hochul also ordered the state’s flags to be flown at half-mast.

LGBTQ groups will also rally outside the Stonewall Memorial on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to those killed in Colorado while also marking Trans Day of Remembrance.

“Hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric contributes to violence against marginalized communities who only want to exist in peace,” NYC Pride said in a statement. “As yet another tragedy seeks to threaten our safe spaces, we stand with our trans family and the community in Colorado Springs against hate, violence, and those who wish to take away our right to be who we are.”

This story has been updated with new information.

Comments / 4

4231sal
2d ago

Almighty God destroyed the cities of Sodom And Gomorrah due to the same.Jesus is alive God Almighty is our Creator Turn your lives around not your bums

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Gov. Hochul to detail action amid spike in hate crimes in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After authorities thwarted a planned attack on a New York City synagogue, there will be added protection at Jewish holy sites through Hanukkah, officials said. This year, there have already been 1,700 incidents targeting race, religion, and sexual orientation, police said. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be detailing the state’s plan to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Stonewall Hosts Rally, NY Ups Police Presence After Gay Nightclub Shooting

New York is stepping up its police presence and rallying for against guns in the wake of a deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured, when a gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs shortly before midnight Saturday and opened fire, local officials said. The 22-year-old accused shooter has been arrested.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS New York

Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njitvector.com

Newark Gunman Is Arrested

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy