ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jerome Bettis attending Steelers-Benglas game sunday

By Nick Farabaugh
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKCMI_0jHvmA0U00

PITTBSBURGH — The Bus is back in town. Hall of Famer and former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is attending the Steelers vs. Bengals matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Bettis is in Pittsburgh at the game for a new commercial in conjunction with the Steelers Pro Shop.

Bettis may not live in Pittsburgh anymore, but he is still around Pittsburgh often. He has hosted golf outings and hosts the Jerome Bettis Show.

Earlier in the year, Bettis affirmed his belief in Najee Harris and his belief that the running game could be leaned upon by the Steelers with Harris in the backfield.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjQ4w_0jHvmA0U00

Skylights 2022 Championships: North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic Skylights 2022 Championships: North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection

The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers' $108 million defense responsible for loss to Bengals ... and 3-7 record

The diversion continues, and effectively so. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense collapsed in the second half vs. the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. “They do the same plays over and over,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said. The offense got just 52 yards and one first down in the second half till a garbage-time touchdown drive. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is again cast as the Great Satan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

No. 25 UCF needs to top USF to have a shot at AAC title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 25 UCF can’t afford another slipup. The Knights (8-3, 5-2) need to beat struggling intrastate rival USF (1-10, 0-7) on Saturday to remain in contention for a berth in next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game. Coach Gus Malzahn is confident his players understand exactly what’s at stake. UCF (No. 22 CFP) already cost themselves an opportunity to play in the Dec. 3 title game at home by losing to Navy last Saturday. Three other teams — No. 19 Tulane, No. 21 Cincinnati and Houston — are still in the running to play for the crown, too. The Green Wave and Bearcats meet Friday with first place and the right to host the championship final on the line.
ORLANDO, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy