Jerome Bettis attending Steelers-Benglas game sunday

PITTBSBURGH — The Bus is back in town. Hall of Famer and former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is attending the Steelers vs. Bengals matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Bettis is in Pittsburgh at the game for a new commercial in conjunction with the Steelers Pro Shop.

Bettis may not live in Pittsburgh anymore, but he is still around Pittsburgh often. He has hosted golf outings and hosts the Jerome Bettis Show.

Earlier in the year, Bettis affirmed his belief in Najee Harris and his belief that the running game could be leaned upon by the Steelers with Harris in the backfield.

