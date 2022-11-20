Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft, and an “in progress property” on the West Side.
Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft,. And an "in progress property"
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident By The Airport, Two Ambulances Dispatched
Where: 11th St and Samuelson Rd. When: Approximately 10:10 pm.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…
Police Were Chasing A Hellcat, Terminated The Chase…. It began around 9...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Conduct A Traffic Stop in Rockford, 2 Arrested For Drugs and Weapons
Approximately 9:30 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. with three occupants, in the 2200 block of Shelley Drive. was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun,. reported stolen out of Winnebago County, a loaded drum...
rockfordscanner.com
Suspect Runs Over A Dog, Then Flees…
Another Suspect Runs Over A Dog, Then Flees…. It happened just before...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Note: Rockton PD Detains A Man During A Traffic Stop
This evening, Two Rockton PD officer had a vehicle. pulled over on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Suspect Has Life Threatening Injuries, After Attempting To Break Into A Rockford Residence
On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of S. 6th Street for reports of a male. subject attempting to break in. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old man, who matched the description of the suspect,. walking on...
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle On Fire In Rockford
Where: 2800 block of S Springfield Ave. When: Approximately 12:30 am.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Major Scene on the West Side, Many Officers and Police K-9 (Alleged Shooting/Robbery/Manhunt)
UPDATE: Whatever happened, must of been so bad that they definitely did not want the public to know about it. Because they chose to not to add it to...
UPDATE: Man killed in Tuesday morning Rockford crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after a crash on Fairview Avenue Tuesday morning. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened around 1:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview, and the victim of the single-car crash was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. At 1:59 a.m., the victim, Dontay […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Hit & Run on The East Side
Sources are reporting a hit and run on the East side. It...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Multiple Shooting Victims At A Scene in Rockford… Still Developing
Sources are reporting a major scene in Rockford. It happened around 1 am in the area of Whitman and Haskell. We have reports that the shooting may have happened...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Suspect shoots a victim (Possible multiple victims) Police choose NOT to inform the community.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Suspect shoots a victim (Possible multiple victims) Police choose NOT to inform...
Two Rockford women taken to hospital after being shot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women had to be taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot. Rockford Police officers responded to Arcadia Terrace, near Kilburn, just before 1 a.m. They saw a sedan driving away when they got there. The pulled it over and found two women inside, both with gunshot wounds […]
Rockford woman charged in DUI crash that killed 50-year-old man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Kelsey Schaffer, 25, on drunk driving charges after she allegedly crashed into and killed 50-year-old Douglas Lieving at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford Road on Tuesday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on November 15th, between a Ford […]
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
Man charged with attempted murder of Ogle County deputy
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, Ohio, with attempted murder after he reportedly tried to run down an Ogle County Deputy during a police chase. According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, on Tuesday, November 22nd, Taylor was involved in a pursuit with Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies on IL […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Suspect viciously beats a victim in the head with a bat. Police choose NOT to inform the community.
Suspect viciously beat a victim in the head with a bat. Police...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident In Cherry Valley Delaying Traffic, Avoid The Area
Where: Harrison Ave and Mill Rd. When: Approximately 4:00 pm.
