Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day thinks of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s ‘standing on third base’ jab a year later

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not ramp up any war of words prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. Asked about comments by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh that were vaguely directed at him after last season’s game, Day took the high road. But he did not feign ignorance about the other side of the exchange.
Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. ‘The Voice’...
