Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Four-star RB Mark Fletcher sets Florida OV

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High School running back Mark Fletcher, who recently backed off his pledge to Ohio State, will officially visit Florida on Dec. 9, a source told Swamp247. A four-star running back ranked No. 202 overall, No. 9 at his position and No. 46 in the state...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Gators fall further in the rankings after falling to the Commodores

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both Gator basketball teams have gotten off to good starts to begin the season. Early indications for the women are that they can put the ball in the basket but may have some trouble keeping other teams from putting it in the basket. But they’re exciting to watch, they’re 3-1 and they play again today in the O’Connell Center.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy

The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvua23.com

Pickens County advances after steamrolling Marion County in playoff duel

The Pickens County Tornadoes had their sights set on one thing and that was to win and advance. The team entered Friday night as it hosted the Marion County Red Raiders. The game got off to a good start after a big opening kickoff return near midfield. Then the game started to go downhill. A couple plays later, the Red Raiders were intercepted giving the Tornadoes their first opportunity to strike. Quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a perfect pass to Xzavian Hood and snagged the ball over two defenders to get on the score board first.
REFORM, AL
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Feagle named FGC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year

Marlin Feagle can add another title to his resume. The former attorney for Columbia County and Lake Shore Hospital Authority has been selected as the Fall 2022 Florida Gateway College Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Feagle will be honored at the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Howard Center on Dec. 15.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Micro Nano Technologies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón here with UF Innovate, and today I’m joined with President of Micro Nano Technologies, Michael Schmid. Michael, thank you so much for joining us today. It’s a pleasure to be here. Tell us, what do you...
GAINESVILLE, FL

