Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Four-star RB Mark Fletcher sets Florida OV
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High School running back Mark Fletcher, who recently backed off his pledge to Ohio State, will officially visit Florida on Dec. 9, a source told Swamp247. A four-star running back ranked No. 202 overall, No. 9 at his position and No. 46 in the state...
WCJB
Russell Report: Gators fall further in the rankings after falling to the Commodores
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both Gator basketball teams have gotten off to good starts to begin the season. Early indications for the women are that they can put the ball in the basket but may have some trouble keeping other teams from putting it in the basket. But they’re exciting to watch, they’re 3-1 and they play again today in the O’Connell Center.
WCJB
UF women’s basketball team handles Furman, 77-50 behind Alberte Rimdal’s career night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Sophomore guard Alberte Rimdal scored a career-high 19 points while Leilani Correa added 17 as the Florida women’s basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 77-50 rout of Furman on Monday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gators were a force at both ends of the floor, forcing 24 turnovers and blocking eight shots.
College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy
The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'
Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
WCJB
Oregon Tech Cross Country team arrives home after crash on I-75 in Micanopy that injured 10 people
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The accident happened last Friday on I-75 near the Micanopy exit. It involved a semi-truck, two passenger vehicles, and the Oregon Tech Cross Country team van after they finished at the NAIA National Championship in Tallahassee. “My first thought was to get them out of the...
wuft.org
One of Florida’s popular destinations for rally racing? It’s in Starke
It may not be the Daytona International Speedway or the Sebring International Raceway, but the Florida International Rally and Motorsports Park (FIRM) in Starke is one of the only places in the nation that offers European rally racing. And that’s not all they’re up to. “Think of it...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new experience is coming to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 After Betting On A $30 Scratch-Off At Winn Dixie
A Florida man’s stop at a Winn-Dixie resulted in a $1,000,000 gold rush landfall after purchasing a $30 lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game
WCJB
Fans in Gainesville enjoy United States’ return to World Cup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wait is finally over, the United States is back in the World Cup. After missing soccer’s biggest tournament in 2018, it had been eight and a half years since the US played on the biggest stage. They returned to action Monday with a 1-1...
wvua23.com
Pickens County advances after steamrolling Marion County in playoff duel
The Pickens County Tornadoes had their sights set on one thing and that was to win and advance. The team entered Friday night as it hosted the Marion County Red Raiders. The game got off to a good start after a big opening kickoff return near midfield. Then the game started to go downhill. A couple plays later, the Red Raiders were intercepted giving the Tornadoes their first opportunity to strike. Quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a perfect pass to Xzavian Hood and snagged the ball over two defenders to get on the score board first.
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
WCJB
University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
Lake City Reporter
Feagle named FGC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year
Marlin Feagle can add another title to his resume. The former attorney for Columbia County and Lake Shore Hospital Authority has been selected as the Fall 2022 Florida Gateway College Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Feagle will be honored at the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Howard Center on Dec. 15.
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family medical care business is offering brand new technology to help you look younger. On this week’s Weekly Buzz, hear about Magnolia Family Urgent Care.
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Micro Nano Technologies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón here with UF Innovate, and today I’m joined with President of Micro Nano Technologies, Michael Schmid. Michael, thank you so much for joining us today. It’s a pleasure to be here. Tell us, what do you...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Common faults when deadlifting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When lifting weights, it’s important to make sure you are using the proper form and technique. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about the three most common faults when lifting.
