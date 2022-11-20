ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Hillicon Valley — GOP senator presses Musk on Twitter security

Hillicon Valley is a newsletter from The Hill detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Sign up below or online here. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is facing more questions from Congress, this time stemming from security concerns he inherited when he closed the deal.
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

Twin Blasts Shake Jerusalem, Killing 1 And Wounding Several

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge...
HuffPost

Court Seems Skeptical Of Trump Claims In Mar-A-Lago Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court appeared deeply skeptical Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was entitled to challenge an FBI search of his Florida estate or to have an independent arbiter review documents that were seized from the home. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of...
FLORIDA STATE

