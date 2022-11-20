ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman leads cops on wild Brooklyn car chase: NYPD

By Joe Marino, Tina Moore
New York Post
 3 days ago

A gun suspect led cops on a wild chase Sunday – running lights, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and striking several vehicles – before he was busted, cops said.

The troubling incident began around 12:20 a.m. at Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues in Cypress Hills when police tried to pull over a gray Dodge Ram with Georgia plates, police said.

The officers were in the area because they had information that a shooting might occur there, police sources said.

While trying to flee, the driver reversed his SUV and struck the unmarked patrol car that the officers were in, sources said.

The suspect then zoomed off, running several red lights, striking three more cars and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, cops said.

The vehicle was pulled over at Liberty Avenue and Powell Street about 6 minutes after the half-mile chase started, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5b9d_0jHvlSc700
Dominuge Tombeau was arrested after leading NYPD on a wild chase in Brooklyn on November 20, 2022.
Christopher Sadowski

There were six people in the vehicle, the sources said.

Dominique Tombeau, 21, was in possession of a key to a lockbox in the vehicle where cops found a defaced .9mm Taurus pistol, cops said. He was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless driving, cops said.

He has 15 prior arrests – four for gun charges and three for resisting arrest, police sources said. He also has three robberies on his record, the sources said.

It wasn’t clear if anyone else in the vehicle was charged.

