ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njarts.net

Beatles’ early years are focus of Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center exhibit

Nov. 25, 2021 saw the release of the revelatory documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” a nearly eight-hour look at recording sessions for the Let It Be album. Nearly a year later — or, to put it a different way, more than 50 years since the group broke up — Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center is offering another way to immerse yourself in the band, with the opening of an exhibition titled “Ladies and Gentlemen … The Beatles!” It officially opened on Nov. 18 and will run through June 25.
NEWARK, NJ
njarts.net

Willie Nile, Guy Davis to be among performers at Light of Day show in Montclair

The lineup has been announced for the Jan. 20 Light of Day concert at the Outpost in the Burbs. The “Songwriters in the Round”-style show will feature singer-songwriters Willie Nile, Guy Davis, Jeffrey Gaines, Danielia Cotton, James Maddock and Joe D’Urso, with an opening set by Jake Thistle, Jon Caspi, Christine Martucci and Rick Winowski.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years

Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William Saint Val

This Day in History: November 21

Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx lottery winner: Ticket worth more than $31,000 sold

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in the Bronx bought a ticket worth $31,150 for Sunday’s drawing.  The winning Take 5 ticket was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street #154. There was also a winning ticket worth $6,444 recently sold at St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
railfan.com

Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area

As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy