Bucks County, PA

Hampton Times

NAC hosts circus fundraiser for Roche family

For the Roche family, of Richboro, 2022 has been a trying year. In July, Nicole Roche, a local wedding photographer and mother in a tight-knit homeschooling community, was diagnosed with Stage IV Cervical Cancer. Two months later, she and her husband Alex Roche received news that parents never want to hear — Wesley, their 4-year-old son, was also fighting for his life. Following complaints of severe stomach pain, Wesley’s doctors diagnosed him with Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. Surgery was quickly scheduled to remove both the tumor and kidney.
RICHBORO, PA
Hampton Times

Ohev Shalom announces artist in residence

Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, 944 Second Street Pike, Richboro, announced that Mordechai Rosenstein will be its first artist in residence from Dec. 1-3. The public is welcome to join as he creates an Ohev Shalom work of art live in the synagogue. Stop by to watch and add your own brush strokes. Additionally, for $24 per person, enjoy an evening with friends creating one’s own artwork with Rosenstein while sipping wine.
RICHBORO, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Winners of Bucks County Short Fiction Contest announced

The winners of the Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, hosted and funded by Bucks County Community College, have been announced. Bob McCrillis, of Doylestown, won first place for “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, of Doylestown, was awarded second place for “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch, of New Hope, captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Annual Holiday Sock Drive is underway

Newtown podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is once again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for the 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The Sock Drive takes...
NEWTOWN, PA
Hampton Times

24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks

Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Man pleads guilty to killing father in Newtown Township

Jordan Matthew Kurman, 22, of Newtown Township, who killed his father in their home earlier this year, recently pleaded guilty and will spend the next 30 to 60 years in state prison. Kurman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person,...
NEWTOWN, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Holiday chili luncheon, quilt raffle set for Dec. 3

A holiday chili luncheon and quilt raffle is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St. in Newtown. Enjoy chili (meat or vegetarian), cornbread, salad, dessert and beverage. Ticket proceeds benefit the maintenance and beautification of the Historic Presbyterian Church on Sycamore St., built in 1769. The church is used during the summer for Sunday worship and for special occasions.
NEWTOWN, PA
Bensalem Times

Bucks County Chief Deputy Coroner sworn in

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced the appointment of Danakelly Hampton as Chief Deputy Coroner. Hampton boasts forensic knowledge, training and experience. She holds a M.S. degree in forensic medicine, B.S. degree in forensics with a minor in crime scene investigation, and a A.A.S. degree in criminal justice with a minor in police science. She is also a Board-Certified Fellow, achieving the highest level of certification from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, as well as being National Incident Management Systems certified by FEMA.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate is named

Tom Mallouk, of Doylestown, has been named the 2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate. Mallouk, a psychotherapist, rose to the top of 60 entries in the 46th annual contest, administered by Bucks County Community College and sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners. Mallouk and his wife Dr. Eileen Engle raised their...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
