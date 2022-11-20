For the Roche family, of Richboro, 2022 has been a trying year. In July, Nicole Roche, a local wedding photographer and mother in a tight-knit homeschooling community, was diagnosed with Stage IV Cervical Cancer. Two months later, she and her husband Alex Roche received news that parents never want to hear — Wesley, their 4-year-old son, was also fighting for his life. Following complaints of severe stomach pain, Wesley’s doctors diagnosed him with Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. Surgery was quickly scheduled to remove both the tumor and kidney.

RICHBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO