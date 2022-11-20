Read full article on original website
NAC hosts circus fundraiser for Roche family
For the Roche family, of Richboro, 2022 has been a trying year. In July, Nicole Roche, a local wedding photographer and mother in a tight-knit homeschooling community, was diagnosed with Stage IV Cervical Cancer. Two months later, she and her husband Alex Roche received news that parents never want to hear — Wesley, their 4-year-old son, was also fighting for his life. Following complaints of severe stomach pain, Wesley’s doctors diagnosed him with Diffuse Anaplastic Wilms Tumor. Surgery was quickly scheduled to remove both the tumor and kidney.
Owowcow Creamery seeking new partnerships to benefit Rolling Harvest
Owowcow is launching a new retail program with a dual purpose — partner with like-minded, mission-driven businesses who support local growers and help combat food insecurity. “We’re hoping to find a new collection of retail partners who share our focus of supporting local agriculture, farmers and the community,” said...
Bucks County Foundation welcomes two new members to board of directors
Dr. Felicia Ganther, president of Bucks County Community College, and Dr. Benjamin E. Rusiloski, president of Delaware Valley University, were both recently appointed to the Bucks County Foundation board of directors, which serves as the distribution committee for grants and scholarships for the foundation. “We are pleased to welcome Ben...
Centennial, Bucks Community College announce partnership
Bucks County Community College and Centennial School District are entering into an agreement that will facilitate the sharing of data related to current and former Centennial students. As part of the agreement, qualified rising and current seniors in the district will receive automatic admission to Bucks County Community College upon...
SCORE mentors available for talks with business groups, organizations
In an effort to boost awareness of SCORE Bucks County and its no-cost business mentoring services, volunteers with the local chapter of the national nonprofit organization are seeking opportunities to speak to like-minded business organizations. Tony Moore, the chapter’s community outreach committee chair, has spoken to several area rotary clubs,...
Delaware Valley University celebrates inauguration of 14th president
Delaware Valley University recently celebrated the inauguration of its 14th president, Benjamin E. Rusiloski, Ph.D., who has served the university for more than 28 years, during a ceremony held in the Life Sciences Building auditorium on campus. “I’m honored to be selected to build on the work of the presidents...
Ohev Shalom announces artist in residence
Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, 944 Second Street Pike, Richboro, announced that Mordechai Rosenstein will be its first artist in residence from Dec. 1-3. The public is welcome to join as he creates an Ohev Shalom work of art live in the synagogue. Stop by to watch and add your own brush strokes. Additionally, for $24 per person, enjoy an evening with friends creating one’s own artwork with Rosenstein while sipping wine.
Winners of Bucks County Short Fiction Contest announced
The winners of the Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, hosted and funded by Bucks County Community College, have been announced. Bob McCrillis, of Doylestown, won first place for “Hotel Oklahoma.” Megan Monforte, of Doylestown, was awarded second place for “Strawberry Moon.” Jennifer Fritch, of New Hope, captured third place for “Come Clean.” Novelist Margarita Montimore, author of Oona Out of Order and Acts of Violet, made the final selection.
Annual Holiday Sock Drive is underway
Newtown podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is once again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for the 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The Sock Drive takes...
Contractor sent to county jail after ripping off Warrington man
A Lansdale contractor was sentenced to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, had entered an open guilty plea in August to home improvement fraud, receiving advance payment...
24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks
Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
Man sentenced to 40-80 years for Upper Southampton kidnapping
Pavel Belous, 38, of Philadelphia, has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison for kidnapping a young man in Upper Southampton Township, then forcing him at knifepoint to drive to an ATM to withdraw money while threatening to kill him and his mother. Belous previously entered an...
Man pleads guilty to killing father in Newtown Township
Jordan Matthew Kurman, 22, of Newtown Township, who killed his father in their home earlier this year, recently pleaded guilty and will spend the next 30 to 60 years in state prison. Kurman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person,...
16th annual Bucks County High School Seatbelt Safety Challenge is underway
TMA Bucks announced that it’s once again challenging Bucks County high school students to always buckle up as the 16th annual Bucks County High School Seatbelt Safety Challenge and Teen Driver Safety Video PSA Challenge officially begins. Baseline surveys of student driver seatbelt use have been conducted at every...
Holiday happenings announced across Bucks County
The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving often see a fierce battle between Halloween and Christmas lovers. While the former are locked in spooky season mode until the end of November, the other side breaks out the tree and lights on the first of the month. Still, no matter what side...
Holiday chili luncheon, quilt raffle set for Dec. 3
A holiday chili luncheon and quilt raffle is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St. in Newtown. Enjoy chili (meat or vegetarian), cornbread, salad, dessert and beverage. Ticket proceeds benefit the maintenance and beautification of the Historic Presbyterian Church on Sycamore St., built in 1769. The church is used during the summer for Sunday worship and for special occasions.
Bucks County Chief Deputy Coroner sworn in
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced the appointment of Danakelly Hampton as Chief Deputy Coroner. Hampton boasts forensic knowledge, training and experience. She holds a M.S. degree in forensic medicine, B.S. degree in forensics with a minor in crime scene investigation, and a A.A.S. degree in criminal justice with a minor in police science. She is also a Board-Certified Fellow, achieving the highest level of certification from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, as well as being National Incident Management Systems certified by FEMA.
Creepy and kooky: NVMT announces spring musical ‘The Addams Family’
They’re mysterious and spooky, all together ooky…and coming to Neshaminy High School in spring 2023. Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre, a nationally-recognized nonprofit founded in 1956, announced that its next musical is The Addams Family, on stage at the Theodore Kloos Auditorium on March 25, 26 and 30, and April 1 and 2.
2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate is named
Tom Mallouk, of Doylestown, has been named the 2022 Bucks County Poet Laureate. Mallouk, a psychotherapist, rose to the top of 60 entries in the 46th annual contest, administered by Bucks County Community College and sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners. Mallouk and his wife Dr. Eileen Engle raised their...
Local family collects donations for NOVA in honor of daughter’s first birthday
NOVA was recently the recipient of donations of beverages, snacks and craft supplies in honor of the first birthday of Harley Jo Kaiser, of Hatboro. Harley’s family decided to collect and donate the items to help raise awareness about the organization and to give back to the community. Harley...
