Notre Dame, IN

onefootdown.com

OFD Asks: Choose Your Bowl Destination

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The One Foot Down survey is back, just in time for USC weekend. We’ve got...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

2022 Notre Dame Football: Southern Cal Week

#13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) VS #5 USC Trojans (10-1) Well... we have finally arrived at the end of the regular season for the Irish. There is one job left to do — and that’s to wreck USC’s hopes and dreams of a college football playoff berth before the Oregon Ducks or Utah Utes get the chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNDU

Riley falls in season opener against LaPorte

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Riley boys basketball team falls in the season opener at home against LaPorte, 60-51. The Wildcats had a 2 point lead going into halftime, but couldn’t hold it as the Slicers win a tightly contested game. LaPorte’s Kyle Kirkham led the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS USC Trojans: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the regular season finale against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MERRILLVILLE, IN
hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Penguin Point closes multiple locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home

BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
BUCHANAN, MI
WIBC.com

South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America

HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

