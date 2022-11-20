Read full article on original website
2022 Notre Dame Football: Southern Cal Week
#13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) VS #5 USC Trojans (10-1) Well... we have finally arrived at the end of the regular season for the Irish. There is one job left to do — and that’s to wreck USC’s hopes and dreams of a college football playoff berth before the Oregon Ducks or Utah Utes get the chance.
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Bowling Green
Season Record: 2-2 Key Players: G Leon Ayers (20.5 ppg), Rashaun Agee (6 reb pg) Quick Overview: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Falcons have dropped their last two games.
Notre Dame Football: Eating and drinking our way to an Irish victory over USC for the Jeweled Shillelagh
Well, well, well... it’s time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to take another trip out to L.A. for the rivalry throwdown against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. There’s only one way to properly eat and drink our way to another Irish victory over Southern Cal, and...
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Riley falls in season opener against LaPorte
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Riley boys basketball team falls in the season opener at home against LaPorte, 60-51. The Wildcats had a 2 point lead going into halftime, but couldn’t hold it as the Slicers win a tightly contested game. LaPorte’s Kyle Kirkham led the...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS USC Trojans: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the regular season finale against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home
BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
