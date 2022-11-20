Read full article on original website
Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’
The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch & Rod Wave First Week Sales Projections Are In
Here are the official first-week sales projections for the Roddy Ricch’s “Feed The Streets III” and Rod Wave’s new EP. Friday was a big day for hip-hop releases with Roddy Ricch and Rod Wave releasing their respective projects. Feed Tha Streets III arrived less than a year after Roddy’s sophomore album, Live Life Fast. Meanwhile, Rod Wave’s latest project, Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory, comes nearly three months after his last album, Beautiful Mind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Metro Boomin Reveals “Heroes & Villains” Cover Art
Metro Boomin’s new album drops next month. It’s been a long time coming but Metro Boomin’s sophomore album is officially on the way. Fans have waited for the release all year long while he’s left a trail of hints of what to expect. With the project...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
hiphop-n-more.com
Jacquees Reveals Tracklist for New Album ‘Sincerely For You’ Ft. Future, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, More
After teasing it for a bit, Jacquees has revealed details for his new album Sincerely For You. The singer took to Instagram and announced that his third album is executive produced by none other than Future, and will arrive December 16th via Cash Money Records. A pre-order will be available for the fans tonight.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Sued Over Use of Boogie Down Productions Track On ‘Donda' Album
Kanye West apparently hasn't done himself any favors in uploading his Andre 3000 collaboration "Life Of The Party" on his Stem Player device … the song is now at the center of a lawsuit filed by the record company that owns a famous track by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist
Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist. During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival. “When...
Stereogum
Gucci Mane – “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane has shared a new single, “Letter To Takeoff,” which acts as a eulogy for the Migos member, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Migos and Gucci Mane collaborated quite a bit over the years, and they were signed to his 1017 label for a time. Gucci Mane also spoke at the memorial that took place for Takeoff in Atlanta last Friday.
hypebeast.com
Meek Mill Raps Over "Munch (Feelin' U)," "GOD DID" and More in 'Flamerz 5'
Meek Mill is sharing his takes on some of rap’s biggest hits in his latest mixtape, Flamerz 5. Clocking in at 40 minutes, the 15-track project features guest appearances from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, Kur and Fridayy and hears Mill deliver his own bars over the beats of DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Drake, Future and Tems’ “Wait For U,” Lil baby’s “Forever,” GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” and more. Flamerz 5 is only available to stream on Audiomack after the rapper last week tweeted that he does not want it on other streaming services. “This strictly underground music…Billboard can’t rate it…Just rate the music…I’d bet you a million I can make the United States/world play it with one upload button…Been doing it since MySpace lol,” he added.
Complex
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Puts A Hole In Kai Cenat’s Wall
Things took a chaotic turn during Kai Cenat’s interview with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on her Twitch show.
BET
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
