16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash near 51st Street injures woman; 3 cars involved, CPD says
Chicago police said a woman was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday afternoon.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
nadignewspapers.com
Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue
A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
2 children among 7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in South Loop, Chicago fire says
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Sunday night.
Chicago police arrest suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside West Loop bus station
Chicago police announced charges in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Driver dead, 6 others injured after he tries to flee police traffic stop in South Loop, CPD says
Update: Video has emerged of the crash. Chicago — A 22-year-old man is dead after he pulled a U-turn while trying to flee from a Chicago police traffic stop and was struck by an on-coming car in the South Loop on Sunday evening, according to CPD. Six other people were taken to hospitals, including two teenagers.
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Strong Towns Chicago wants to make our city more people-friendly and fiscally sound
A quick chime, then another, and another as more members sign into the Zoom call. It’s another week, and another meeting of the local Chicago chapter of Strong Towns. Through weekly meetings, Strong Towns Chicago seeks to bring the Strong Towns ethos to Chicago. Founded in 2008 by former...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows horrific crash as two cars evading Chicago police collide in the South Loop
Chicago — Surveillance video has emerged of a car crash that left one dead and six injured after a driver tried to flee a Chicago police traffic stop and was t-boned by the driver of another car who, according to sources, was also trying to elude Chicago police. The...
1 dead, firefighter injured in Chicago ‘hoarder’ fire
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a deadly “hoarder” fire in Logan Square on Tuesday morning. At around 5:50 a.m., CFD responded to the 1800 block of North Sawyer. Chicago fire said one person died as a result and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after accidently falling off a ladder. Chicago fire said […]
fox32chicago.com
One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man turns himself in for hit-and-run that left woman critically injured in 2021
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man from Bronzeville turned himself in to the police for a hit-and-run that left woman badly injured last fall. Police say Stanley Hinton Jr. was arrested Tuesday int he 1700 block of South State Street for fleeing the scene of a crash on Sept. 18, 2021.
CPD officer found not guilty in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting in River North
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Tuesday acquitted a Chicago police officer of two felony charges brought against her in connection with a shooting at a busy CTA train station in early 2020. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found CPD officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct, almost three years […]
