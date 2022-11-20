CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO