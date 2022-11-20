ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension

Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue

A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

1 dead, firefighter injured in Chicago ‘hoarder’ fire

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a deadly “hoarder” fire in Logan Square on Tuesday morning. At around 5:50 a.m., CFD responded to the 1800 block of North Sawyer. Chicago fire said one person died as a result and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after accidently falling off a ladder. Chicago fire said […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL

