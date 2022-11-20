ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Michigan vs No. 2 Ohio St the Big Ten clash of titans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The stakes could hardly be higher for this year's edition of The Game. A win for No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 2) or No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0, CFP No. 3) will mean a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and keeping their national championship dreams alive.
Cameron's 18 help UC Riverside defeat Wright State 70-65

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Flynn Cameron had 18 points in UC Riverside's 70-65 victory over Wright State on Tuesday. Cameron had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-2). Zyon Pullin scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
