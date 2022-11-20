This is my second visit to Lebnani House, and a series of revelations – dishes I’ve never seen in another Middle Eastern restaurant in Milwaukee – has met my table. There’s a ceramic crock filled with a warm, dip-like melding of smoky, garlicky kashkaval cheese, chopped beef and eggplant – a resonantly savory creation from Lebanon, the cheese originating in Eastern Europe. From a basket, I snatch an oblong pocket of fresh, stone-oven-baked pita, slathering a tender hunk in the rich, supple sauce. Also on the table, a pan holds what could be a pizza of sorts, but it’s an Armenian flatbread spread with finely minced beef, parsley and onion mixed with a tomato-pomegranate molasses dressing that hints of allspice and curry. In another bowl is a piping-hot Palestinian creation that folds together crisp little squares of fried flatbread with chicken, toasted pine nuts and floral sumac in tangy strained yogurt.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO