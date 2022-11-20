Read full article on original website
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
milwaukeemag.com
Labnani House Brings Levantine Cuisine to Milwaukee
This is my second visit to Lebnani House, and a series of revelations – dishes I’ve never seen in another Middle Eastern restaurant in Milwaukee – has met my table. There’s a ceramic crock filled with a warm, dip-like melding of smoky, garlicky kashkaval cheese, chopped beef and eggplant – a resonantly savory creation from Lebanon, the cheese originating in Eastern Europe. From a basket, I snatch an oblong pocket of fresh, stone-oven-baked pita, slathering a tender hunk in the rich, supple sauce. Also on the table, a pan holds what could be a pizza of sorts, but it’s an Armenian flatbread spread with finely minced beef, parsley and onion mixed with a tomato-pomegranate molasses dressing that hints of allspice and curry. In another bowl is a piping-hot Palestinian creation that folds together crisp little squares of fried flatbread with chicken, toasted pine nuts and floral sumac in tangy strained yogurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America hosts 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus' food drive
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The annual "Stuff the Bus" event returns for it's 25th year. The event helps feed thousands of families in need throughout the Milwaukee area. The event fills every inch of an Milwaukee County Transit System bus with groceries. According to Feeding America, one in eight people in Milwaukee don't know where their next meal is coming from and one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!. 1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil) Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Grease and flour large...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Callisters Christmas; over 5K ornaments to choose from
The holiday weekend is almost here and if you’re planning on putting up a Christmas tree, there’s one place that can help with the ornaments. Brhett Vickery is at Callisters Christmas in the Brookfield Fashion Center seeing what in store for the holiday season.
Waukesha Strong: Locals create song, make hats to raise money for victims
We have seen people showing they are here for our community countless times in the past year. Over that time, the color blue has become a huge symbol of unity in Waukesha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Jerseys for Jackson' Sparks effort is back; set for Dec. 3-4
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It was a viral hashtag in 2021. Now, "Jerseys for Jackson" is back to help honor the youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy – Jackson Sparks. From that hashtag (#Jerseys4Jackson) to a full-on movement, Todd Ahrens never would have imagined how big "Jerseys for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Callisters Christmas; ornaments to make any tree shine
This holiday season, treasure the little things with Old World Christmas ornaments. From mouth-blown to hand decorated, Callisters Christmas in Brookfield is stoked a with ornaments that will make any tree shine.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. Executive David Crowley pardons Tosa turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Tuesday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley pardoned the "Tosa turkeys." People in Wauwatosa have long dealt with fearless and sometimes aggressive turkeys roaming the neighborhoods. On Twitter, Crowley said these large birds are now "mostly welcome" members of the community -- except when blocking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wizard Works Brewing Company offers a fun, welcoming atmosphere
Wizard Works Brewing Company offers a fun, welcoming atmosphere created by people who understand enjoying your time-out is more than a craft beer in your hand. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s 3rd Ward where this local brewery is serving craft beer with a few tricks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Club Q shooting vigil honors 'lives that were lost'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee LGBTQ+ groups came together in Milwaukee Tuesday to remember the five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The vigil was organized by Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation and Diverse & Resilient and held at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brook Lopez MPS book donation benefits 5 schools, Next Door
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez on Tuesday, Nov. 22 provided nearly $100,000 in donated books to five MPS schools and funds to Next Door Foundation. The "Brook Fairs" will provide funds for each student at Allen-Field Elementary, Hayes Bilingual Elementary, Marvin E. Pratt Elementary, Kilbourn Elementary and Bryant Elementary to choose five new books. It is the program's second year.
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Interchange Food Pantry Thanksgiving giveaway: 'It means a lot'
MILWAUKEE - Interchange Food Pantry helped hundreds of Milwaukee families receive turkeys and more on Saturday, Nov. 19. Everyone deserves to celebrate Thanksgiving, but not everyone can. Each food box distributed included the bird and all the fixings. "It means a lot. The fact is, it's something I didn't take...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WISN
Holiday hours at Milwaukee-area shopping malls
MILWAUKEE — The biggest shopping day of the year is coming up this week. We checked with some area malls to find out what their holiday hours will be the rest of the year:. Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
