FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
TRANSCRIPT: Louisville coach Kenny Payne after a loss to Arkansas
It was the fourth consecutive loss to start the season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team. The Cardinals imploded in the second half as No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to run away with an 80-54 decision over the Cardinals in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament on Monday evening in Lahina, Maui, Hawaii.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Arkansas
Louisville trimmed a double-digit deficit to just five early in the second half, but No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to pull away for an 80-53 win at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. "They kept competing. They kept the pressure," UofL head coach Kenny Payne told the media. "They...
No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Louisville live updates, game thread
No. 21 Texas Tech takes on Louisville 1:30 p.m. (CT) today in each team's second game of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Texas Tech dropped its opener in Maui to No. 10 Creighton, 76-65, on Monday, while...
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2022 Maui Invitational picks, Nov. 22 predictions from proven model
The Louisville Cardinals will continue their quest for their first win of the season when they face the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in the 2022 Maui Invitational. Louisville lost its first three games by exactly one point before getting blown out by No. 9 Arkansas on Monday to open this tournament. Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the year in a 76-65 final against No. 10 Creighton in the first round.
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener
The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman airs frustration after foul-filled loss to Creighton: 'Never seen anything like it'
Eric Musselman was visibly upset following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the Maui Invitational, both in a post-game radio interview, and in the press conference with the media. Arkansas had 22 fouls compared with Creighton’s 16, and Arkansas at the foul line was 13-for-17, while Creighton was 21-for-29....
Raleigh News & Observer
Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon
The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
wpsdlocal6.com
Louisville police chief to resign at end of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields will step down in January, less than two years after she took the job amid tensions over the department’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday that he spoke to Shields,...
WLKY.com
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
quicksie983.com
Local Educator Passes Away
A longtime local educator and volleyball coach passed away on Friday. Miss Rita Highbaugh was a teacher and longtime head volleyball coach of Central Hardin High School. She also served as a softball coach and was still an assistant coach for volleyball at the time of her passing. Highbaugh was instrumental in the formation of the Central Hardin Volleyball Team at its inception. Her visitation is Tuesday from 3 to 8 pm at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, and her funeral is Wednesday beginning at 2 pm.
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
Louisville police chief Shields to resign when Greenberg takes office
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas police ask for public's help to arrest fan who stole Ole Miss player's helmet
Police in Arkansas are asking for the public’s help to identify the person believed to be responsible for stealing an Ole Miss helmet on Saturday. University of Arkansas police shared what appeared to be a surveillance image of a fan running, and shared contact information to help identify the person.
