ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: Louisville coach Kenny Payne after a loss to Arkansas

It was the fourth consecutive loss to start the season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team. The Cardinals imploded in the second half as No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to run away with an 80-54 decision over the Cardinals in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament on Monday evening in Lahina, Maui, Hawaii.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2022 Maui Invitational picks, Nov. 22 predictions from proven model

The Louisville Cardinals will continue their quest for their first win of the season when they face the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in the 2022 Maui Invitational. Louisville lost its first three games by exactly one point before getting blown out by No. 9 Arkansas on Monday to open this tournament. Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the year in a 76-65 final against No. 10 Creighton in the first round.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener

The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale

Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman expects 'lot of action' for Arkansas in transfer portal soon

The transfer portal has changed the complexion of College Football in a big way, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been heavily involved in the evolution. The makeup of Arkansas' team changed drastically with several portal additions and departures following the 2021 season, and head coach Sam Pittman expects that process to heat up for the Hogs once again in the near future.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Louisville police chief to resign at end of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields will step down in January, less than two years after she took the job amid tensions over the department’s handling of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday that he spoke to Shields,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Local Educator Passes Away

A longtime local educator and volleyball coach passed away on Friday. Miss Rita Highbaugh was a teacher and longtime head volleyball coach of Central Hardin High School. She also served as a softball coach and was still an assistant coach for volleyball at the time of her passing. Highbaugh was instrumental in the formation of the Central Hardin Volleyball Team at its inception. Her visitation is Tuesday from 3 to 8 pm at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, and her funeral is Wednesday beginning at 2 pm.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy