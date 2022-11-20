Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Bowling Green
Season Record: 2-2 Key Players: G Leon Ayers (20.5 ppg), Rashaun Agee (6 reb pg) Quick Overview: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Falcons have dropped their last two games.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish move to #15 in the College Football Playoff Rankings
The College Football Playoff committee released its latest set of ranking on Tuesday night, and the Irish were moved up to #15. Notre Dame came in at #13 in the AP Top 25, so there was some line of thinking that the Irish would have a similar ranking, but the committee really seems in love with the PAC-12 for some crazy reason.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
onefootdown.com
OFD Asks: Choose Your Bowl Destination
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The One Foot Down survey is back, just in time for USC weekend. We’ve got...
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS USC
Well folks here we are at (close) to the end of the road. It’s Week 13 and the Notre Dame football program is closing out its regular season with a rivalry game against USC. With the week-to-week craziness that’s been the defining characteristic of the Irish’s 2022 campaign, I had almost forgotten how big of a matchup this is. As someone’s who’s college football awareness really came into form post Bush push and USC’s heyday, the rivalry has always meant more because of cultural stuff instead of actual play.
Top247 QB Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame
Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Notre Dame, a tremendous late pickup for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. Minchey took his official visit to South Bend over the weekend. "I'm pumped," Minchey stated. “I like the coaches, obviously they have...
Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Munster High School basketball team will have a game with Andrean High School on November 22, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs owner teases exciting news, new standard in 2023
There’s a tease about the future from South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin. It’s part of a Thanksgiving video he’s released, where he expresses his gratefulness for the fans who support the Cubs, as well as the team, which has earned it’s second championship since 2019.
WNDU
Gas prices up ahead of Thanksgiving as Hoosiers get ready to travel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 89 percent of all travel over the Thanksgiving holiday takes place over the road and this year, drivers have little to be thankful for at the gas pump. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.66, which is 26...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
95.3 MNC
New Mishawaka sports complex funding
A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
WNDU
A Promise Kept: Weishar Brothers honor late brother by helping cancer patients
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two brothers are on a mission to help ease the financial burden on families battling cancer. Nic Weishar is a former Notre Dame football player who lives in South Bend. He and his brother Danny have raised over two million dollars in the past nine years, and it all started with their older brother’s dying wish. WNDU’s Lauren Moss was there as they surprised a local cancer patient at Memorial Hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
cbs4indy.com
Warming just in time for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
abc57.com
Frigid temperatures followed by weekday warmup
South Bend and Michiana are finally getting a break from the snow and cloud cover that has plagued the area for the past few days. After 22+ inches of snowfall, temperatures are finally starting to warm up as the week starts. Skies will remain clear overnight and turn into mostly sunny skies the next day. Pleasant conditions will remain through Thanksgiving but will be interrupted by scattered PM showers into Friday. Saturday will see the rain dissipate, but clouds will remain.
22 WSBT
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
WNDU
City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
Comments / 0