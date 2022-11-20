ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish move to #15 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released its latest set of ranking on Tuesday night, and the Irish were moved up to #15. Notre Dame came in at #13 in the AP Top 25, so there was some line of thinking that the Irish would have a similar ranking, but the committee really seems in love with the PAC-12 for some crazy reason.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

OFD Asks: Choose Your Bowl Destination

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The One Foot Down survey is back, just in time for USC weekend. We’ve got...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS USC

Well folks here we are at (close) to the end of the road. It’s Week 13 and the Notre Dame football program is closing out its regular season with a rivalry game against USC. With the week-to-week craziness that’s been the defining characteristic of the Irish’s 2022 campaign, I had almost forgotten how big of a matchup this is. As someone’s who’s college football awareness really came into form post Bush push and USC’s heyday, the rivalry has always meant more because of cultural stuff instead of actual play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top247 QB Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame

Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Notre Dame, a tremendous late pickup for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. Minchey took his official visit to South Bend over the weekend. "I'm pumped," Minchey stated. “I like the coaches, obviously they have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Munster High School basketball team will have a game with Andrean High School on November 22, 2022, 17:00:00.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

New Mishawaka sports complex funding

A proposed sports complex in Mishawaka is getting funding. The Common Council approved using city bonds to help pay for the $38 million project. It will also be funded by Tax Incremental Financing and a $5 million Readi grant. It will be the largest indoor sports facility in Indiana. The...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

A Promise Kept: Weishar Brothers honor late brother by helping cancer patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two brothers are on a mission to help ease the financial burden on families battling cancer. Nic Weishar is a former Notre Dame football player who lives in South Bend. He and his brother Danny have raised over two million dollars in the past nine years, and it all started with their older brother’s dying wish. WNDU’s Lauren Moss was there as they surprised a local cancer patient at Memorial Hospital.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Frigid temperatures followed by weekday warmup

South Bend and Michiana are finally getting a break from the snow and cloud cover that has plagued the area for the past few days. After 22+ inches of snowfall, temperatures are finally starting to warm up as the week starts. Skies will remain clear overnight and turn into mostly sunny skies the next day. Pleasant conditions will remain through Thanksgiving but will be interrupted by scattered PM showers into Friday. Saturday will see the rain dissipate, but clouds will remain.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
SOUTH BEND, IN

