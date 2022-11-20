ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/22): La’el Collins calls out TJ Watt

PFF had him for 91.5, the top grade on a Bengals defense that won the game by shutting things down in the second half. Particularly after they held the Steelers to a field goal following T.J. Watt's immaculate interception at the Bengals 21 midway through the third quarter. Designated OT...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

The NFC West has been a wild division this year. Who would have thought the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers would be attempting to keep up with the Seattle Seahawks at this point in the year? Yet that is where we are as both of these teams need this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Heading into Week 12 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 23rd

The Cincinnati Bengals are on pace to be back in the playoffs. With a current record of 6-4 headed into Week 12, they would receive the 23rd pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d probably look to add another...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy