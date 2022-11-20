Read full article on original website
Bengals LB says they knew what Steelers offense was going to do
The Steelers offense is once again being called out for being too easy to predict. After Sunday’s 37-30 loss to Cincinnati, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt told CBS Sports the Steelers offense was doing the same thing, over and over.
Steelers add running back, receiver
Injuries to Jaylen Warren and Miles Boykin, the Steelers added a running back who was hurt in training camp and a former Browns receiver
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/22): La’el Collins calls out TJ Watt
PFF had him for 91.5, the top grade on a Bengals defense that won the game by shutting things down in the second half. Particularly after they held the Steelers to a field goal following T.J. Watt's immaculate interception at the Bengals 21 midway through the third quarter. Designated OT...
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Former Boise State assistant coach fired by Arizona Cardinals before game in Mexico City
“We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
The NFC West has been a wild division this year. Who would have thought the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers would be attempting to keep up with the Seattle Seahawks at this point in the year? Yet that is where we are as both of these teams need this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Cincy Jungle
Trenton Irwin signed to Bengals roster; Isaiah Prince waived to make room
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the team announced Tuesday. Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 12
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Heading into Week 12 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after...
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 23rd
The Cincinnati Bengals are on pace to be back in the playoffs. With a current record of 6-4 headed into Week 12, they would receive the 23rd pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d probably look to add another...
