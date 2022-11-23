ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

'Great New Place': Fairfield County Eatery Praised For 'Delicious Food,' Menu

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 hours ago

A brand-new Fairfield County eatery is already making a name for itself, with customers praising its menu and use of fresh ingredients.

Alma Bistro in Norwalk held its grand opening event on Monday, Oct. 31, said Alma Miranda, who co-owns the restaurant with Ulises Jimenez.

Miranda described the menu "melting pot" of various dishes from different countries, including Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, and more.

She said one big menu highlight is the tuna tostada, which is made with sesame seeds and avocado.

“It’s like an explosion of flavor," Miranda said.

Miranda said customers have also praised the Birria tacos and the empanadas. More recently, they expanded the menu to include calamari.

She said so far, the response from customers has been very positive, and many customers have shouted out the restaurant's use of fresh ingredients and quality meat.

"What a great new place to Wall St Norwalk," Elaine S. wrote in a Yelp review. "Food and service A+. Delicious food. Great menu. Open late. Great atmosphere. Owners go out of their way to make sure patrons are taken care of. Authentic food. Delicious. Must visit. You will not be disappointed and they tell me brunch is coming soon."

Miranda added that the restaurant's chefs are also experienced and excited to have the restaurant open for business.

“We spend a lot of time in the kitchen," she said. "It’s like a dream, especially for the chefs.”

Alma Bistro is located at 83 Wall St.

Learn more about the restaurant's menu and hours here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Steakhouse Off To Sizzling Start In Fairfield County

A new Fairfield County Brazilian-style steakhouse offers an authentic cultural churrasco dining experience that is winning raves from foodies and online reviewers.Located in Stamford, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse in the Stamford Town Center, offers tableside service of fire-roasted meats …
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
theexaminernews.com

Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza

The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
VALHALLA, NY
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
410K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy