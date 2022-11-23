'Great New Place': Fairfield County Eatery Praised For 'Delicious Food,' Menu

A brand-new Fairfield County eatery is already making a name for itself, with customers praising its menu and use of fresh ingredients.

Alma Bistro in Norwalk held its grand opening event on Monday, Oct. 31, said Alma Miranda, who co-owns the restaurant with Ulises Jimenez.

Miranda described the menu "melting pot" of various dishes from different countries, including Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, and more.

She said one big menu highlight is the tuna tostada, which is made with sesame seeds and avocado.

“It’s like an explosion of flavor," Miranda said.

Miranda said customers have also praised the Birria tacos and the empanadas. More recently, they expanded the menu to include calamari.

She said so far, the response from customers has been very positive, and many customers have shouted out the restaurant's use of fresh ingredients and quality meat.

"What a great new place to Wall St Norwalk," Elaine S. wrote in a Yelp review. "Food and service A+. Delicious food. Great menu. Open late. Great atmosphere. Owners go out of their way to make sure patrons are taken care of. Authentic food. Delicious. Must visit. You will not be disappointed and they tell me brunch is coming soon."

Miranda added that the restaurant's chefs are also experienced and excited to have the restaurant open for business.

“We spend a lot of time in the kitchen," she said. "It’s like a dream, especially for the chefs.”

Alma Bistro is located at 83 Wall St.

Learn more about the restaurant's menu and hours here.