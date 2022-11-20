Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
Yardbarker
NFC East Week 11 Wrapup: Almost Perfect
The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided an upset against interim head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, as QB Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win. Emerging victorious in a hard-fought defensive struggle, Hurts had one of his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 37-30 win vs. the Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Being flexed out of Sunday Night Football was no problem for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, both of which looked a lot better in this week’s 37-30 win against the Steelers than in Week 1. Burrow didn’t repeat his four interception game from the season opener,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Darrell Henderson Cut; Should Dallas Cowboys Claim Rams Ex RB?
FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys need another running back?. As presently constructed, the Cowboys' running back room seems full. There is "Dine & Dash,'' Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard doing their thing together, most recently in a 40-3 win at Minnesota in which they combined for four touchdowns. And there is even UDFA rookie Malik Davis, who has fans here inside The Star who believe he might have a future as a full-time player.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week
Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”. Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Don’t Have to Apologize for Benching Zach Wilson
There are teams, coaches and general managers who should feel some semblance of shame and remorse when they effectively harpoon a young quarterback’s career by benching them or trading them on their rookie contract or giving up on them altogether. These are cases of outright neglect, schematic inflexibility and emotional hard-headedness, the ones we know all too well in the NFL.
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Jalen Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders ‘Incredible’ WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll
Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware. While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
The New York Giants will be without four offensive linemen Thursday when they face the Dallas Cowboys, three of whom are usually starters. Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) will remain behind in New Jersey, along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).
