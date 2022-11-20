FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys need another running back?. As presently constructed, the Cowboys' running back room seems full. There is "Dine & Dash,'' Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard doing their thing together, most recently in a 40-3 win at Minnesota in which they combined for four touchdowns. And there is even UDFA rookie Malik Davis, who has fans here inside The Star who believe he might have a future as a full-time player.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO