Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Kaltenberger Preparing to Take Command at Center for Purdue Football
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Josh Kaltenberger's teammates are beginning to feel as though he hasn't left the Purdue training facility as the team prepares for Saturday's regular-season finale on the road against rival Indiana. Kaltenberger — a redshirt sophomore —is filling in for junior center Gus Hartwig, who left...
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Raleigh News & Observer
Toub: Harrison Butker May Never Be 100% This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but one of their major absences followed kicker Harrison Butker's Week 1 ankle sprain. Initially viewed as something that wouldn't hold the top-shelf placekicker out for too long, Butker ended up missing Weeks 2-5 with the injury. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub reiterated before the club's October 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders that Kansas City wanted a "full, 100% Butker" back in the lineup, paving the way for him to pick up where he left off as one of the best players at his position. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, however, that simply hasn't been the case.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss
Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
