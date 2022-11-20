LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for career-highs of 243 yards and four touchdowns, helping Texas beat Kansas 55-14 to keep its hopes alive of playing in the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns need to beat Baylor next week while hoping the Jayhawks can beat Kansas State. The win Saturday was a bit of revenge for the Longhorns after their 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas last year in Austin. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels started for the first time since hurting his shoulder six weeks ago against TCU. He had 230 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO