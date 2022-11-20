Read full article on original website
Frampton scores 19, Western Kentucky takes down Tulane 71-65
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Luke Frampton had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 71-65 win over Tulane on Wednesday. Frampton also contributed seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-1). Fallou Diagne scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Akot recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
Ellis, USC beat BYU in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Trojans (4-1). With the guard leading the way, USC made 18 of 29 shots (62.1%) after the break, turning a 31-30 halftime lead into a double-digit margin by the 13-minute mark and ultimately an 18-point bulge with about five minutes left. From there, the Trojans had some trouble protecting that cushion — and the ball — as the Cougars tried to rally. BYU got a 3-pointer from Rudi Williams followed by an immediate one from Jaxson Robinson after a 5-second violation on USC, then Robinson struck again from the right corner to suddenly cut the deficit to 75-67 with 1:38 left. But the Cougars, while continuing to keep the pressure on, got no closer until the final 15 seconds when the outcome was largely decided.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Former Jackson State football LB James Houston elevated to Detroit Lions active roster
Former Jackson State football linebacker James Houston was elevated to the Detroit Lions' active roster on Wednesday. Houston was previously on the Lions' practice squad. Houston, a member of the 2021 SWAC Champions, was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was the first NFL Draft pick of the Deion Sanders era with the Tigers and the 100th draft selection in program history. He helped JSU to an 11-2 record...
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Tristan Evans
Opponents by now have seen enough highlights of Freedom-Woodbridge High School quarterback Tristan Evans that it’s quite certain no one underestimates the junior who is in his first full season as a starter. “I joke all the time,” Eagles Coach Darryl Overton said. “If you were picking teams in...
