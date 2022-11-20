(Griswold) Griswold boys basketball coach Matt Spunaugle is encouraged by the amount of production that his team has returning from last year. The Tigers have a pair of seniors with Aiden Kennedy and Kamron Brownlee along with a host of underclassmen that saw varsity playing time a season ago. “Peyton Cook, Bode Wyman, Zane Johnson, and those two seniors. I’m looking for some great things. Last year we won four games and I think we can do considerably better than that this year.”

