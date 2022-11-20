Read full article on original website
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury
The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Jamaal Williams closing in on Detroit Lions history after 3-touchdown game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jamaal Williams is closing in on Detroit Lions history, but the running back wants no part of it — yet. Williams ran for three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York Giants, giving him an NFL-leading 12 touchdowns this season. His 12...
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions defense, Williams historic day extends winning streak to 3
NEW YORK – The Detroit Lions went to MetLife Stadium and stunned the New York Giants 31-18 for their third win in a row, thanks to their young defense and wily veteran Jamaal Williams, who had a historic day. Jamaal Williams. Williams carried the ball 17 times for 64...
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
Stock up, down after Giants' 31-18 loss to Lions
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, on Sunday in what was their ugliest and most sloppy performance of the year. With the loss, the Giants are now 1-2 over their last three games and trending in the wrong direction with a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys looming.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Two seniors and talented sophomore group to lead Griswold Boys Basketball
(Griswold) Griswold boys basketball coach Matt Spunaugle is encouraged by the amount of production that his team has returning from last year. The Tigers have a pair of seniors with Aiden Kennedy and Kamron Brownlee along with a host of underclassmen that saw varsity playing time a season ago. “Peyton Cook, Bode Wyman, Zane Johnson, and those two seniors. I’m looking for some great things. Last year we won four games and I think we can do considerably better than that this year.”
ESPN Plus Packages and Pricing – A Complete Breakdown of the ESPN Plus Monthly Plans
Who do you trust more for your sports news than the vetted names that appear on ESPN daily? The answer
2 Giants Players Ruled Out For Thanksgiving Game
The New York Giants are hobbling into their monumental Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will miss Thursday's NFC East matchup. Other key injured players, including first-round pick Evan Neal and starting center Jon Feliciano, are game-time decisions.
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Chicago Bears and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Dodgers Rumors: Boras Blames Lack of Playing Time for Joey Gallo's Down Year
He was in and out of the lineup all year long.
