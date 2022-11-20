ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Two seniors and talented sophomore group to lead Griswold Boys Basketball

(Griswold) Griswold boys basketball coach Matt Spunaugle is encouraged by the amount of production that his team has returning from last year. The Tigers have a pair of seniors with Aiden Kennedy and Kamron Brownlee along with a host of underclassmen that saw varsity playing time a season ago. “Peyton Cook, Bode Wyman, Zane Johnson, and those two seniors. I’m looking for some great things. Last year we won four games and I think we can do considerably better than that this year.”
2 Giants Players Ruled Out For Thanksgiving Game

The New York Giants are hobbling into their monumental Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Tuesday that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will miss Thursday's NFC East matchup. Other key injured players, including first-round pick Evan Neal and starting center Jon Feliciano, are game-time decisions.

