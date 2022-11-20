Giants' Adoree' Jackson suffers knee injury on punt return, reportedly out 3-5 weeks

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said last week that he had no issues with sending Adoree’ Jackson back to return punts, given Big Blue’s thinner depth in the secondary.

He might be having second thoughts now, though, as Jackson was hurt on this punt return early in the second quarter against the Lions and quickly ruled out:

It’s not just a precaution, either: according to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Jackson suffered a sprained MCL on the play, and will miss 3-5 weeks.

Jackson entered Sunday with 49 tackles and two fumble recoveries, and was one of the key cogs in a Giants defensive secondary that is already without Xavier McKinney indefinitely because of a hand injury suffered during the team’s bye week.

The Giants had Jackson back returning punts after Richie James fumbled twice in the Giants’ loss in Seattle, and it was James who was the next man up on Detroit’s next punt. Without Jackson in the defensive backfield, the Giants will have to rely on rookie Cor’Dale Flott, who was active this week for the first time since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, and the combo of Rodarius Williams and Nick McCloud opposite Fabian Moreau and nickel Darnay Holmes.

