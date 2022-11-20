ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No surprises among Steelers inactives vs Bengals

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the inactives for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t on the list which means he will be available and playing just one week after an appendectomy.

Here is the full list:

  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • G Kendrick Green
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon
  • LB Mark Robinson
  • CB Josh Jackson

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase headlines the Bengals inactives.

  • WR Ja’Marr Chase
  • P Kevin Huber
  • S Dax Hill
  • HB Chris Evans
  • DT Josh Tupou
  • OT D’Ante Smith
  • G Jackson Carman

