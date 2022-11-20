ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen Top Non-Televised Catgories For American Music Awards

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The non-televised award winners for tonight’s American Music Awards were announced this morning via Twitter audio livestream and Discord. Highlights include three AMA wins for Taylor Swift and two each for Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen.

Singer/songwriter Mark Tuan of GOT7 and trade magazine reporters Tiffany Taylor and Tetris Kelly hosted the livestream.

The fan-voted 2022 American Music Awards will be aired tonight at 8 PM PST/EST on ABC. Wayne Brady hosts the show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition to winning three awards off-air, Swift is eligible to become the most decorated artist in AMAs history should she win the three awards she’s nominated for this evening, including tonight’s top honor, Artist of the Year. Swift is up against Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles and The Weeknd for tonight’s top accolade.

Swedish rock band Ghost took home the first AMA for Favorite Rock Album, while Dua Lipa and Elton John won “Collaboration of the Year” for their hit remake “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix.”

Other top winners across genres include now 16-time AMA winner Beyoncé, who is nominated for three more awards tonight, Bad Bunny, this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nominations, first-time AMA winner Morgan Wallen, and now four-time AMA winner Kendrick Lamar.

See below for the complete list of winners announced:

ARTIST AWARDS

Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Favorite Pop Duo Or Group: BTS

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

ALBUM AWARDS

Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Favorite Rock Album (NEW): Ghost “Impera”

Favorite Soundtrack: “ELVIS”

SONG AWARDS

Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen “Wasted On You”

Favorite Latin Song: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)

Taylor Swift (3)

Bad Bunny (2)

Beyoncé (2)

Kendrick Lamar (2)

Morgan Wallen (2)

BTS (1)
Coldplay (1)

Dua Lipa (1)

Elton John (1)

“ELVIS” (1)

for KING & COUNTRY (1)

Ghost (1)

Harry Styles (1)

Marshmello (1)

Nicki Minaj (1)

Tamela Mann (1)

Sebastián Yatra (1)

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (1)

