Two teenage boys have been stabbed to death about a mile apart in southeast London.The 16-year-olds were found with stab wounds in Greenwich this evening (26 November).The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation, the force said.Given the incidents’ proximity in time and distance, officers are seeking to quickly establish any link between them.At about 5.10pm, officers were called to reports of people injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead. Police and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, were dispatched to these locations.But, despite the best efforts, both boys were pronounced dead.An investigation into the deaths is underway, and crime scenes are in place at both addresses.The boys’ next of kin will be supported by specialist officers, the Met said.A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, is in place until 8am tomorrow (Sunday 27 November).Greenwich police said the order is also intended to prevent or reduce the risk of further violent incidents.Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 4943/26NOV. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

