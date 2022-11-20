ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Is Auburn Really a Better Job Than Ole Miss?

OXFORD, Miss. -- The last 24 hours have been quite a roller coaster for Ole Miss fans. The rumors about Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin possibly leaving for the Auburn Tigers reached their peak on Monday night when Jon Sokoloff of WCBI in Columbus, Miss., reported that Kiffin plans to make his way to the Plains this Friday after the Egg Bowl.
OXFORD, MS
Centre Daily

FINAL: Georgia falls to UAB 87-73

It was a disappointing loss for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon as they fell the Blazers of UAB 87-73. Georgia led the game at the end of the 1st half. However, much like the rest of the games season, the Bulldogs fell victim to another poor performance in the 2nd half. This game ended a 3 game win streak for Georgia.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy