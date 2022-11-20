Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Jane Fonda Lee Stewart
Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Oxford Eagle
Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy
Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
Oxford Eagle
Julian Buford’s career night sparks Oxford boys to blowout victory over Bayou Academy
Drew Tyler did not like what he saw from his starters. The Oxford head coach felt his team was just going through the motions in the opening minutes of their game against Bayou Academy on the first day of the 2022 Charger Challenge, so he pulled all five starters midway through the opening period with his team trailing 7-2.
Oxford Eagle
Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors
This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy
Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
Oxford Eagle
30th anniversary of ‘The Stand:’ a look back at five memorable games in Egg Bowl history
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the historic 1992 Egg Bowl, affectionately referred to by Rebel faithful as “The Stand.”. As No. 20 Ole Miss prepares to take on in-state rival Mississippi State in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl, here is a look back on the iconic game and a few other historic installments of the rivalry.
Oxford Eagle
Quinshon Judkins earns fifth SEC weekly honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –Quinshon Judkins continues to terrorize defenses across the Southeastern Conference, and the league office continues to take notice, selecting the Ole Miss football freshman phenom for his fifth weekly honor of the season on Monday. Once again named SEC Freshman of the Week, Judkins earned the Rebels’...
Oxford Eagle
Dominant fourth quarter leads women’s basketball past Dayton in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas – Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 when Caitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
Comments / 0