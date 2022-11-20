ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Matchups Where Bears Own the Edge Over Jets

The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?

HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to Start vs. Broncos

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the team against the Broncos on Sunday. This will mark Darnold’s first game appearance of the 2022 season after he started 11 games in 12 appearances last season. He hasn’t played this season after suffering a high...
Centre Daily

Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game

Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week. New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills this year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. It has now been revealed that the referee assignment is an official who has made several controversial calls in the past that have not gone Detroit's way. Clete Blakeman will handle officiating duties...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Kicks Off $1000 Risk-Free Bet For NFL, World Cup, NBA & More

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Among the many great things about Thanksgiving? We’re blessed with three high-powered NFL games and the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl to provide much-needed content. Make your Thanksgiving a little more fun by taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET that provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Centre Daily

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Centre Daily

Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?

The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Texans-Dolphins Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

Davis Mills and the Texans head to Miami in Week 12 looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they face Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Miami has won four consecutive games but has burned bettors recently by posting a dismal 2-5 (28.6%) against the spread (ATS) mark over its last seven games. Coming off the bye, Tagovailoa will face a Texans’ defense that is ranked 14th in the NFL and is allowing 210.7 passing yards per game to quarterbacks.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week

Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”. Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy