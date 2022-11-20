ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's Holiday Window Is Back In San Francisco With Kittens & Puppies

The corner of Stockton and O'Farrell in San Francisco's Union Square will most likely be crowded in the coming days. The Macy's Holiday windows are back since 2019 bringing adoptable puppies and kittens from 12p to 5p Thursdays to Sundays. SPCA volunteers will be around the store to accept donations and answer all your questions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen In San Francisco

The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

More police headed to San Francisco’s Marina after wedding photographer robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More police and community ambassadors will be heading to San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood in the aftermath of “the horrific armed robbery of a wedding photographer,” according to District 2 (Marina-Cow Hollow) Supervisor Catherine Stefani. Stefani’s office made the announcement Monday, citing the attack that took place Nov. 9, when a photographer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)

Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF

Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hospitals prep for possible virus surge this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Winter viruses that usually peak in December and January are surging now. This is stretching capacity at Bay Area hospitals, and doctors are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated. During the holidays, they say to stay away from others if you or your loved ones are sick. The number of people hospitalized […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
