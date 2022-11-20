ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Laurel crash claims life of Salisbury man, injures five others

LAUREL, Del. – A Salisbury man has died and five other people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in the Laurel area. At around 7:40 a.m., police say a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road, east of Chandler Road. At the same time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria reportedly failed to maintain its lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel, ultimately colliding with the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
firststateupdate.com

Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
MILLSBORO, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck

Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Shooting in Long Neck

Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
LONG NECK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond

The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant

Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Four Charged With Conspiracy In Theft Of 30K In Chicken

On 11/02/2022, the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue, Milford located at 255 N Rehoboth Blvd. in Milford, officials said Tuesday. Authorities allege that a several-week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover....
MILFORD, DE
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
firststateupdate.com

Newark House Fire Caused By Riding Lawn Mower

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Tuesday afternoon’s fire that damaged a Newark, Delaware home was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company responded to the 2700 block of Old County Road this afternoon...
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case

MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE

